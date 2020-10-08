Fantasy games startup Mobile Premier League or MPL claims to be one of India's fastest growing mobile gaming platforms, offering more than 70 games.





The esports and mobile gaming platform recently raised $90 million in its Series C round. The investment round was led by SIG, RTP Global, along with MDI Ventures and Pegasus Tech Ventures. According to a statement issued by the company, MPL plans to use the funds to expand its product offerings.





Also backed by Sequoia India, Times Internet, and GoVentures, MPL has recently tied up with Indian Premier League teams Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore, as their official sponsor. The platform includes popular games, including Rogue Heist, World Cricket Championship, and Fantasy Cricket, among others.

Photo: YS Design

MPL has a team of 250-plus employees, and with its fresh round of funding, plans to further grow its team.





If you are passionate about fantasy sports and want to be a part of the rapidly growing sector, YourStory has curated a list of jobs with MPL.

Backend Developer

Experience required: NA

As a Backend Developer at MPL, one has to work on live systems, round the clock. Candidates have to design and develop high-volume, low-latency applications for mission-critical systems. They will have to contribute to all phases of the development lifecycle, and write well-designed, testable, and efficient code.





The ideal candidate should have a BS or MS degree in computer science engineering, or a related subject. They must have hands-on software and Java development experience.





For more information, click here.

Quality Assurance Manager

Experience required: 12-plus years

As a Quality Assurance Manager, a candidate will be responsible for software test planning, test case design, test automation, and debugging on the front end and backend. They would be required to work with the DevOps team on monitoring tools development and production support. The Quality Assurance Manager will be required to manage a team of people and be on top of product releases.





For this role, MPL is looking for someone with strong background in SW testing and automation development for internet platforms, Linux, WebGUI or RestAPI. Knowledge of Docker, container orchestration, and CI/CD pipeline will be an added benefit.





For more information, click here

Brand Manager

Experience required: 4-5 years

As a Brand Manager at MPL, the candidate will be responsible for designing brand communication on design campaigns. They should have understanding of and familiarity with performance marketing. Additional lead the digital brand marketing initiatives for driving platform's saliency.





The candidate should have four to five years of experience in a leading consumer goods or brand company, with at least three years in brand marketing. Additionally, they should have good understanding of a full funnel of conversion and how branding efforts impact the business.





For more information, click here

Unity Developer

Experience required: NA

MPL is looking for an entry-level candidate to join its team as a Unity Developer. As the Unity Developer, one will be required to work in real-time multiplayer games, which are usually played by millions of players. The candidate will have to work closely with the design team to convert and implement their idea into games. Additionally, they would be required to write high-quality production ready-codes for games in Unity3D Engine.





The candidate should have earlier worked for iOS and Android in Unity3D, must have passion for playing games and should be open to learning new technologies and methods.





For more information, click here

IT Head - Vendor Management

Experience required: 8-plus years

The IT Head (Vendor Management) will be responsible for leading the IT and Technical Support teams. They will be required to design, develop, and maintain the infrastructure of the organisation. Additionally, they would need to manage and deal with IT vendors, build roadmaps, optimise costs, and improve processes for the IT team.





The candidate should have more than eight years of experience in managing IT for a mid- to large-sized IT company. They should have knowledge of common Operating Systems (Windows, MacOS, Linux), and experience with managing Okta/OneLogin (or any other SSO product).





For more information, click here