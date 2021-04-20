One World One Realty Summit to build the foundation of a sustainable future for the real estate sector

Rapid urbanisation and a robust economy are among the key drivers that have helped the real estate and construction sector grow by leaps and bounds over the past few decades in India. Despite such phenomenal growth, the sector appears to have missed the memo when it comes to adopting sustainable practices.





According to a United Nations Environment Programme report, the sector has one of the highest carbon footprints in the world and accounts for around 30% of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions annually across the globe. It also consumes around 40% of the world’s energy.





The figures point at a bleak future if nothing is done to mitigate the effect of rising greenhouse emissions and the way the industry is contributing to climate change. The One World One Realty Summit - Global PropTech Summit 2021 aims to chart a sustainable path for the real estate and construction industry by leveraging technology and innovative solutions designed by PropTech startups.





The online summit is being organised by The INDIA Advantage Summit (TIA Summit) and Presenting sponsors are Brigade Real Estate Accelerator Programme (REAP) and HDFC Capital on April 22 and 23, 2021 to mark the International Earth Day.





The event is an attempt to start a dialogue by bringing various stakeholders together on a common platform and contributing towards the creation of a carbon-neutral world.

Innovation and technology as building blocks

Those who register for the One World One Realty Summit can look forward to insightful conversations and thought provoking sessions with eminent speakers from multiple disciplines that can steer real estate, construction and infrastructure sectors towards sustainability.





Given how technology has helped several industries leave behind traditional approaches and switch to an eco-friendly avatar to keep up with the times, it can help the real estate and construction industry in doing the same. The field needs workable disruptive PropTech solutions that can help it make strides and shape a greener future.





The keynote speakers at the event will be: Hardeep S Puri, Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs and Minister for Civil Aviation; Deepak Parekh, Chairman, HDFC Ltd; Dr Ashwathnarayan CN, Deputy Chief Minister and Minister of Higher Education, IT, Biotechnology, Science & Technology, Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood, Government of Karnataka and Mahesh Ramanujam, President and CEO, US Green Building Council. The digital summit will also feature several other industry experts from various organisations as speakers.

What's in store for you

The two-day summit will focus on two different themes. On the first day of the event, the sessions will focus on how PropTech solutions could pave the way for sustainable development. The sessions would revolve around the following topics:





How technology can act as a catalyst for sustainable development of the real estate sector

How corporate initiatives could leverage technology

How ESG and green bonds could create a sustainable roadmap for the real estate industry

Case studies on how PropTech startups are approaching sustainability





On Day 2 of the summit, the focus would be on how PropTech startups are giving urbanisation a sustainable makeover. Some of the broad themes that will be discussed are:

The impact of innovation on the real estate sector globally

Why PropTech is an investable sector with a high growth potential

Public-private partnerships for boosting sustainable urban development

Creating integrated platforms for real estate

How PropTech is disrupting the real estate and construction industry

