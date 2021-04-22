[Funding alert] Raintree Family Office, ADB arm, others invest $4.9M in Smart Joules

By Press Trust of India|22nd Apr 2021
The money raised will be utilised to strengthen the energy management team, enhance digital technology platform, expand presence across hospitals and scale its cooling-as-a-service offering for commercial buildings, the statement added.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Energy efficiency company Smart Joules has raised $4.9 million (about Rs 36.75 crore) in funding from a clutch of investors, including Raintree Family Office.

Other investors who participated in the round included ADB Ventures (the Asian Development Bank's venture arm), Sangam Ventures, Max I Limited, cKinetics Accelerator, Saket Burman from Dabur family and six other marquee angels from India and the US, an official statement said.

The money raised will be utilised to strengthen the energy management team, enhance digital technology platform, expand presence across hospitals and scale its cooling-as-a-service offering for commercial buildings, the statement added.


Founded by Arjun P Gupta, Ujjal Majumdar and Sidhartha Gupta, Smart Joules eliminates energy waste in power intensive industries through proprietary technology and a unique business model that allows it to guarantee between 10-30 percent energy savings to its clients.

ALSO READ

[Funding alert] MyDentalPlan raises $700K in seed funding from Safe Planet Medicare

Raintree is a single-family office committed to tackling India's chronic environmental and social issues through a hybrid model of a private philanthropic foundation and a socially conscious investing arm, it said.

"We invest in businesses that offer scalable and commercially viable products focused on solutions for the planet and people," Raintree's founder Leena Dandekar said.

Smart Joules' proprietary technology and proven business model addresses the urgent need to reduce energy wastage, which resonates with our impact investment philosophy, she added.


The platform offers capital expenditure (CapEx)-free retrofits by improving overall design of energy intensive systems like cooling, heating, compressed air and steam in commercial and industrial facilities, and replacing ageing energy-intensive equipment with best-in-class energy efficient equipment. Their DeJoule technology platform then utilises various sensors and IoT controllers to track and control each equipment and optimise overall facility performance in real-time using data. This technology allows Smart Joules to guarantee its clients 15 percent energy savings. 


(Disclaimer: Additional background information has been added to this PTI copy for context)

Edited by Anju Narayanan

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Salud! How this banker launched a gin & tonic brand and won Rana Daggubatti’s backing

How this Punjab-boy quit his well-paying job abroad to build a successful startup in India

From rise in income to community development, how Sridhar Vembu's Zoho is transforming rural India

These childhood friends started MyEasyStore during lockdown to enable SMB owners set up online shop

Daily Capsule
The rise of Indian short video apps
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

[Funding alert] CoinSwitch Kuber raises $25M from Tiger Global at over $500M valuation

[Funding alert] Govt exam preparation startup ixamBee raises $300K in seed round

Ola Electric announces launch of EV hypercharger network; to build 100,000 stations in 5 years

Instamojo acquihires vernacular content platform Showman

Vaccine manufacturers to ramp up production of COVID-19 vaccines ahead of Phase III drive from May 1

[Funding alert] Conversational AI platform ORAI raises Rs 3.6 Cr from Inflection Point Ventures

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter