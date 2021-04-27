Startup news and updates: daily roundup (April 27, 2021)

US President Joe Biden on Monday conveyed solidarity with India in its fight against COVID-19 and asserted that his country was determined to support its efforts by quickly deploying resources such as therapeutics, ventilators and identifying sources of raw materials to be made available for the manufacture of Covishield vaccine, according to a statement here.

In a show of solidarity, the CEOs of some 40 top American companies have come together to create a global task force to mobilise resources to help India fight the battle against COVID-19. The collective initiative of the US-India Business Council of the US Chambers of Commerce, and the US-India Strategic and Partnership Forum and Business Roundtable has committed to get 20,000 oxygen concentrators to India in the next few weeks.

Struggling amid the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Indian government has told citizens that they should mask up even at home. The statement comes days after a new assessment published in The Lancet journal said there was consistent, strong evidence to prove that the SARS-CoV-2 virus, behind the COVID-19 pandemic, is predominantly transmitted through the air.

An Indian-American group led by several doctors, who trace their origin to Bihar and Jharkhand, has launched a free telemedicine helpline for COVID-19 patients back home. Led by Dr Avinash Gupta, who is president of Bihar and Jharkhand Association of North America (BJANA), and several of Indian-American doctors, the group is using the internet and apps to provide free healthcare consultancy to those who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Thiruvanthapuram-based dental care startup CareStack has raised $22.5 million in funding. The round saw participation from SteadView Capital, Delta Dental of California, Accel Partners, Eight Roads and F-Prime Capital. The dental care startup plans to use the funding to expand its operations and for talent acquisition.