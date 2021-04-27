Indian-American doctors launch telemedicine helpline for COVID-19 patients

By Press Trust of India|27th Apr 2021
A group of several Indian-American doctors is using the internet and apps to provide free healthcare consultancy to those who have tested positive for COVID-19.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

An Indian-American group led by several doctors, who trace their origin to Bihar and Jharkhand, has launched a free telemedicine helpline for COVID-19 patients back home.

Led by Dr Avinash Gupta, who is president of Bihar and Jharkhand Association of North America (BJANA), and several of Indian-American doctors, the group is using the internet and apps to provide free healthcare consultancy to those who have tested positive for COVID-19.

"This is part of our effort to help in whatever way we can with our people back home, said Alok Kumar, former FIA president.


In the first few days, nearly a dozen doctors have been able to provide free tele help to scores of COVID-19 patients.

ALSO READ

IISER Bhopal team develops affordable oxygen concentrator to meet demand during virus surge

Lack of awareness is one of the major things that the doctors have noticed. BAJNA has tied up with two local NGOs, Aashtha and Asha, to support this cause. In addition to one-to-one consultancy, BJANA doctors are also organising Zoom sessions to share details of the various aspects of COVID-19.


BJANA is also working to send essential medical supplies to Patna, Kumar said.

India is struggling with a second wave of the pandemic with more than 3,00,000 daily new coronavirus cases being reported in the past few days. Hospitals in several states are reeling under a shortage of medical oxygen and beds.

In another development. researchers at the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) in Bhopal have developed an affordable oxygen concentrator to meet the high demand for medical oxygen amid a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.


The device, which is estimated to cost less than Rs 20,000, can provide 93-95 percent pure oxygen with a flow rate of up to 3 litre/minute, they said.


According to the team, the device, which costs around Rs 60,000-70,000 at present, has been developed as a solution to tackle the oxygen shortage amid the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Edited by Teja Lele

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

This startup is eliminating FMCG distribution problem and digitising kiranas, smaller brands

Zomato joins Delhivery to raise Rs 50 Cr to source oxygen concentrators and supplies

Paytm, CRED launch initiatives to fight shortage of oxygen

This Thane-based startup is developing eco-friendly menstrual care products

Daily Capsule
MyLab’s COVID-19 mobile testing vans
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

US determined to support India in COVID fight, ensure supply of vaccine raw materials: Biden to Modi

[Funding alert] Dental practice software startup CareStack raises $22.5M

‘A better life begins the moment you find the power to surpass roadblocks’ – 30 quotes of the week from Indian startup journeys

MyLab’s COVID-19 mobile testing vans

[Techie Tuesday] From explaining chemical reactions in the kitchen to navigating physical design at Texas Instruments - Shalini Eswaran’s journey

This Thane-based startup is developing eco-friendly menstrual care products

Our Partner Events

Hustle Across India

30

Apr

DEVSOC’21

Virtual

View Details