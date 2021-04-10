Startup news and updates: daily roundup (April 10, 2021)

Morgan Stanley and iBus Networks (“iBus”) have announced that Morgan Stanley India Infrastructure has made an investment of Rs 150 crore ($21 million) to acquire a stake in iBus. iBus offers in-building wireless solutions (“IBS”), outdoor small cells and other last-mile connectivity solutions to mobile operators to enable them to serve their customers seamlessly.

A report has alleged that personal data of 500 million users of LinkedIn has been put on sale, a charge that the professional networking platform has denied, saying no private member account data was impacted. The report by CyberNews claimed that an archive containing data purportedly scraped from 500 million LinkedIn profiles has been put for sale on a popular hacker forum, with another two million records leaked as a proof-of-concept sample by the post author.

Ranchi-based Puresh Daily﻿— which provides dairy and fresh farm produce to end-customers in 'Bharat' — on Saturday said it raised Rs 1.2 crore in its seed round from Dhianu Das of Alfa Ventures and Agility Venture Partners. "We're charged with the investors' confidence as they oversubscribed our startup during this seed round. With these funds, we will expand our product base to at least 10 Tier II cities to 20,000 subscribers and partner with different entrepreneurs," said Manish Piyush, Founder, Puresh Daily.