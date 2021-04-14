The techie behind the first Indian cybersecurity startup to work with US govt

Good morning!





Every week, we bring you extraordinary stories tracing the journeys of innovators from the world of tech and product. Today, we bring you Trishneet Arora’s — cybersecurity expert, tech entrepreneur, business leader, and self-declared chef.





27-year-old Trishneet has, no doubt, had a “phenomenal journey” so far as a cybersecurity wizard and as Founder and CEO of TAC Security, a global security and vulnerability management startup he founded as a 19-year-old boy in 2013.





Today, eight years after TAC Security’s launch, the company is poised to become the largest global player in vulnerability management in the next three years.

The company — which is also the first Indian cybersecurity startup to count the US government among its clients — is now looking to capture over 5 percent of the global security and vulnerability management industry and is targeting $1 billion in revenue by 2025, Trishneet told YourStory.





But Trishneet swears he would rather enjoy the journey, more than the destination. He tells YourStory,





“Cybersecurity is such a large domain and there is a lot more to happen. We are definitely trying to do our best in this space and we would be able to make TAC Security a great company. But I will enjoy the journey more than the destination.”





Here’s more on his journey so far.





Established in 1957, Tata Motors Finance is the NBFC arm of Tata Motors. The company has a strong footprint across India and operates through its own 260+ branch networks, besides Tata Motors dealers’ sales outlets. In an exclusive interview, Samrat Gupta, CEO and MD, Tata Motors Finance; Anand Bang, COO - Sales and Marketing; and Ridhi Gangar - CFO, spoke on the developments in India’s automotive sector, and how Tata Motors Finance has been helping in building India through money lending.





Editor’s Pick: Product Roadmap

Bhanu Pratap Singh, Farid Ahsan, and Ankur Saxena had one goal: to build a strong product and tech company out of India. When they graduated in 2014, the trio considered building a debating platform. However, they soon realised debates didn’t have mass appeal. In 2015, they launched Mohalla Tech, ShareChat’s parent company. In six years, the valuation of Made-in-India social media service ShareChat is at $2.1 billion. In July 2020, the company also launched a short video platform Moj, shortly after ByteDance's TikTok was banned in India. Read more.

Founders of ShareChat





Startup Spotlight

This startup enables corporates to inculcate teamwork through escape rooms





Team building is an essential part of every organisation. According to an Accenture and Boston University report, an organisation must encourage participation through semi-structured activities such as games and contests. To engage team members and inculcate team-building, Delhi-based startup ﻿Mystery Rooms﻿ sets up real-life online and offline scenarios for teams to solve. Read more.

Mystery Rooms





News & Updates

Merchant fintech platform ﻿Pine Labs﻿ has acquired its investee Fave in a deal valued at over $45 million. With this acquisition, Fave’s founders will expand their roles to lead the overall consumer platform for the group across Asia.





Paytm Payments Bank registered 970 million digital transactions in March 2021 with growth reported across UPI, wallet, and internet banking, among others. It has been opening an average of one million savings and current accounts per month.





Competition Commission of India (CCI) told the Delhi High Court that WhatsApp's new privacy policy would lead to excessive data collection and "stalking" of consumers for targeted advertising, resulting in abuse of dominance.





As per a LocalCircles survey, 50 percent of respondents in India plan to travel during the April-June 2021 period. While 17 percent of the respondents will travel to a holiday destination, 24 percent said they will 'visit family and friends'.





BlackSoil Capital has invested over Rs 12 crore in three startups — Freightwalla, UpMoney, and Rapidbox. Earlier in March, the venture debt and alternative credit fund had raised Rs 22 crore.





Trishneet Arora, Founder & CEO, TAC Security (Image credit: Trishneet Arora)

“We focus on value. What value we are adding for customers. What value we are adding for people who are working with us. What value we are adding for the company. If we are looking at those things, then we are on the right track, and valuation will naturally follow.”

— Trishneet Arora, Founder and CEO, TAC Security





