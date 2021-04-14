The techie behind the first Indian cybersecurity startup to work with US govt

By Kanishk Singh|14th Apr 2021
Trishneet Arora founded TAC Security at the age of 19. It is a cybersecurity startup that is on a mission to secure cyberspace and become the Google of cybersecurity.
Good morning!


Every week, we bring you extraordinary stories tracing the journeys of innovators from the world of tech and product. Today, we bring you Trishneet Arora’s — cybersecurity expert, tech entrepreneur, business leader, and self-declared chef. 


27-year-old Trishneet has, no doubt, had a “phenomenal journey” so far as a cybersecurity wizard and as Founder and CEO of TAC Security, a global security and vulnerability management startup he founded as a 19-year-old boy in 2013.


Today, eight years after TAC Security’s launch, the company is poised to become the largest global player in vulnerability management in the next three years. 

Trishneet Arora, TAC Security

The company — which is also the first Indian cybersecurity startup to count the US government among its clients — is now looking to capture over 5 percent of the global security and vulnerability management industry and is targeting $1 billion in revenue by 2025, Trishneet told YourStory.


But Trishneet swears he would rather enjoy the journey, more than the destination. He tells YourStory, 


“Cybersecurity is such a large domain and there is a lot more to happen. We are definitely trying to do our best in this space and we would be able to make TAC Security a great company. But I will enjoy the journey more than the destination.”


Here’s more on his journey so far.


The Interview

Before you go, stay inspired with… 

TAC Security, Trishneet Arora

Trishneet Arora, Founder & CEO, TAC Security (Image credit: Trishneet Arora)

“We focus on value. What value we are adding for customers. What value we are adding for people who are working with us. What value we are adding for the company. If we are looking at those things, then we are on the right track, and valuation will naturally follow.” 

Trishneet Arora, Founder and CEO, TAC Security


