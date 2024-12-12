D2C sexual wellness brand Peppy marks its official launch in the country as it adds content creator and actor Bhuvan Bam as Co-founder and investor.

Founded in 2023 by Devansh Agarwal and Shyamal Gupta, Peppy sells personal massagers, candles, and lubricants for both men and women in the sexual wellness space.

“For me, Peppy represents an opportunity to drive a much-needed change in how sexual pleasure is perceived in India. While society has made significant changes in many areas, the taboo surrounding physical intimacy continues to hold people back. It prevents open and honest discussions on personal needs, highlighting the crucial need for creating spaces where open conversations can happen," said Bhuvan Bam, Co-founder and Investor at Peppy.

"By collaborating with Peppy, I aim to help people overcome these societal norms and empower individuals to embrace their journey toward intimacy with confidence and ease,” he added.

In May earlier this year, the startup raised its pre-seed round from angel investors including Bam, Rohit Raj (founder and CEO of BBKV Productions), and Dr Ruchi Gupta, among others.

Peppy, which currently sells products through its D2C platform, is currently seeking funds for its seed round to further expand its sales channels and market reach. The startup is valued at Rs 50 crore.

“Peppy is not just about products; we’re about revolutionizing the way India thinks about intimate happiness. Our goal is to make sexual wellness products as common (and guilt-free) as buying your favorite skincare or snacks. From top-notch quality to body-safe, user-friendly designs, we’re here to ensure everyone—across all ages, genders, budgets, and backgrounds—has access to what they need to feel good,” said Gupta and Agarwal, Founders at Peppy.

Peppy competes with Ranveer Singh-backed Bold Care, Trifecta Capital-backed MyMuse, and That Sassy Thing. Its peers already have a significant presence in popular formats like quick commerce and ecommerce channels.