Uber to support COVID-19 vaccination by providing free rides worth Rs 1 Cr to Karnataka government

By Trisha Medhi|12th Apr 2021
Uber stated that the free rides can be utilised by everyone eligible for vaccination, to travel to and from the nearest authorised vaccination centre. These free rides can be obtained through promo code - 10M21V.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Ride-hailing platform ﻿Uber﻿ on Monday announced its support for the third phase of India’s vaccination drive with free rides worth Rs 1 crore for the residents of Bengaluru. 

"Uber’s Rs 1 crore support package for the Government of Karnataka is a part of its recently announced pledge to support the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), state governments, and local NGOs with free rides worth Rs 10 crore across 34 Indian cities, including Bengaluru," according to the official statement.

Speaking about Uber’s efforts, Prabhjeet Singh, President, Uber India and South Asia, said, 


We feel privileged to support the Government of Karnataka in its mission to vaccinate citizens. Our efforts in this partnership will be focused on providing safer and timely transport options for all, eligible for vaccination. As a part of our commitment to #MoveWhatMatters globally, we will continue to support vaccination drives so that affected communities can quickly recover from the pandemic and rebuild their lives.

Uber India

ALSO READ

With clients like Uber and Swiggy, this remote hiring startup is making the top 1 pc of global tech talent available

Uber stated that the free rides can be utilised by everyone eligible for vaccination, to travel to and from the nearest authorised vaccination centre. These free rides can be obtained through easily redeemable promo code — 10M21V, making travel to authorised vaccination hubs easier and safer. 

Here's how to claim it from the Uber app

1. Tap the menu in the top left of the Uber app and select ‘Wallet’

2. Select ‘Add Promo Code’ at the bottom to add the code 10M21V

3. Vaccination Promo Codes will be applicable in the Uber app for all users in Bengaluru, across all its products

4. Add the promo code for a trip to the nearest authorised vaccination centre located in a govt. or a private hospital, and the return trip.  

5. Navigate to the rides home screen and enter the pick-up/drop-off location for yourself or the person you are booking for.

6. Confirm your trip  

7. The value of each free ride will be maximum Rs 150 and a rider is entitled to maximum of two free rides, to and from the vaccination center

8. The final fare displayed before confirming the trip will be inclusive of the discount


In addition to supporting the vaccination drive, these free rides will further boost earning opportunities for drivers on Uber’s platform during these challenging times, it stated. 

Edited by Kanishk Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

[Funding alert] Edtech startup LearnVern raises $1M from undisclosed investors

Nykaa acquires online jewellery brand Pipa Bella

This bootstrapped startup aims to make stock market investments AI-driven

Amazon India to cover COVID-19 vaccine cost for over 10 lakh people, including employees and sellers

Daily Capsule
How Classplus is solving education for Tier-II India
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Amazon India to cover COVID-19 vaccine cost for over 10 lakh people, including employees and sellers

India to get third COVID-19 vaccine as Russia’s Sputnik V receives experts’ nod: Reports

Technology is enabling a more inclusive society

‘The pandemic is set to become a game-changer ’ – 30 quotes from India’s COVID-19 struggle

BharatPe hits record monthly UPI transactions in March

Ankur Capital Dialogues to steer conversation around tech’s role in fighting climate change

Our Partner Events

Hustle Across India

15

Apr

IDEAS 2021 - INNOVATION DESIGN & ENTREPRENEURSHIP AWARDS AND SUMMIT 2021

Online

View Details