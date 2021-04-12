Uber to support COVID-19 vaccination by providing free rides worth Rs 1 Cr to Karnataka government

Ride-hailing platform ﻿Uber﻿ on Monday announced its support for the third phase of India’s vaccination drive with free rides worth Rs 1 crore for the residents of Bengaluru.

"Uber’s Rs 1 crore support package for the Government of Karnataka is a part of its recently announced pledge to support the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), state governments, and local NGOs with free rides worth Rs 10 crore across 34 Indian cities, including Bengaluru," according to the official statement.

Speaking about Uber’s efforts, Prabhjeet Singh, President, Uber India and South Asia, said,





“We feel privileged to support the Government of Karnataka in its mission to vaccinate citizens. Our efforts in this partnership will be focused on providing safer and timely transport options for all, eligible for vaccination. As a part of our commitment to #MoveWhatMatters globally, we will continue to support vaccination drives so that affected communities can quickly recover from the pandemic and rebuild their lives.”

ALSO READ With clients like Uber and Swiggy, this remote hiring startup is making the top 1 pc of global tech talent available

Uber stated that the free rides can be utilised by everyone eligible for vaccination, to travel to and from the nearest authorised vaccination centre. These free rides can be obtained through easily redeemable promo code — 10M21V, making travel to authorised vaccination hubs easier and safer.

Here's how to claim it from the Uber app

1. Tap the menu in the top left of the Uber app and select ‘Wallet’

2. Select ‘Add Promo Code’ at the bottom to add the code 10M21V

3. Vaccination Promo Codes will be applicable in the Uber app for all users in Bengaluru, across all its products

4. Add the promo code for a trip to the nearest authorised vaccination centre located in a govt. or a private hospital, and the return trip.

5. Navigate to the rides home screen and enter the pick-up/drop-off location for yourself or the person you are booking for.

6. Confirm your trip

7. The value of each free ride will be maximum Rs 150 and a rider is entitled to maximum of two free rides, to and from the vaccination center

8. The final fare displayed before confirming the trip will be inclusive of the discount





In addition to supporting the vaccination drive, these free rides will further boost earning opportunities for drivers on Uber’s platform during these challenging times, it stated.