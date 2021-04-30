Urban Company sets up medical assistance fund honouring employee who succumbed to COVID-19

In memory of an employee who succumbed to COVID-19, Urban Company has set up Mohit Agrawal COVID-19 Relief Fund in partnership with the charitable trust Srinidhi Foundation, which will provide medical assistance and bereavement support to the company's service partners and their families amid these unprecedented times. One can donate via this link.

We lost our colleague and dear friend Mohit Agrawal @agr_mohit to COVID-19 today. Mohit had been with @urbancompany_UC for 6 years. He fought bravely but breathed his last this afternoon. Our condolences are with the family - May God give them strength to get through this phase. pic.twitter.com/9tSAWUBfD1 — Abhiraj Singh Bhal (@abhirajbhal) April 24, 2021

In a statement shared with YourStory, Abhiraj Singh Bhal, Co-founder and CEO, Urban Company, said,

"The company’s employees, ex-employees and other well wishers are raising Rs 1 crore for this fund, with Urban Company matching rupee for rupee all contributions. Further, we are committed to helping all our employees, their families and our network of service partners get vaccinated as soon as possible."

He added, that Urban Company (formerly ﻿UrbanClap﻿) is also working with private healthcare providers and local governments to set up free vaccination camps for the Urban Company community.





"We have also formed a COVID-19 taskforce, which is helping both employees and service partners in arranging doctor consultations, testing, oxygen provision, medical support, and hospitalisation," Abhiraj said.

Urban Company co-founders (from left to right): Abhiraj, Raghav, and Varun

Some of Urban Company's latest initiatives include an organisation-wide employee health tracker that everyone is required to fill twice a week, reporting about them and their families’ health status.





The gig marketplace has formed a task force comprising senior leaders and volunteers from various teams. The team’s core responsibilities include: assisting in arranging medical assistance for employees — ranging from remote doctor consultation, medication, hospital admissions, and more; testing and vaccination; mental wellness sessions; daily check-in calls; educating everyone about the benefits of vaccination; and weekly townhalls wherein the founders address the employees about the company's efforts and answer any questions that team members may have.





The startup has also put in place eight key safety protocols, which mandates its partners to wear PPE kits.

"All our partners get free masks, gloves, face shields, and coveralls from us, with the SOP requiring a change of PPE after every single service. We are committed to providing free PPE kits to our service professionals till the end of the pandemic," the company said in a statement.

It has also been running regular testing camps where its service professionals can get themselves tested free of cost, get doctor consultations, have access to vaccination camps, daily temperature checks, etc.