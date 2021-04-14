[Funding alert] Vernacular e-learning platform Vidyakul raises $500K led by JITO Angel Network Investors

Vidyakul, one of India’s earliest vernacular e-learning platforms on Wednesday announced that it has raised $ 500,000 in seed funding round led by Jain International Trade Organisation (JITO) Angel Network, a worldwide organisation providing opportunities of investment in early stage startups. Other investors including We Founder Circle, and SOSV also participated in the round.

According to the press statement, Vidyakul will use the funding to create quality content for Hindi and Gujarat state board students.

Positioning itself as ‘Bharat ka online school’, the platform has reached one million students across UP, Bihar, MP, Gujarat targeting stateboard students within a short span of time.

Speaking on the announcement, Tarun Saini, Founder of ﻿Vidyakul﻿ said,

“Vidyakul aspires to be the preferred brand for Bharat students. We are building a platform which is tailor made to suit the needs of individual students, give them classroom-like experience and become a one stop destination for all their needs related to books, notes, state board test preparation and more. We are confident that with the support of JITO Angel Network and its vast member network, we would be unstoppable and will take Vidyakul to unimagined heights.”

Vidyakul Founder Tarun Saini (R) with Co-founder Raman Garg

Founded in 2018 by Tarun Saini (CEO) and Raman Garg (CTO), Vidyakul is a one of its kind, interactive vernacular e-learning platform that enables teachers to create online courses for K-12, JEE, NEET, AIIMS in Tier II and Tier III cities.

The Gurugram-based platform offers live lectures and pre-recorded video courses (from Class 9-12) for six state boards. The course content has been developed by local academic experts who have analysed state board exam papers and NCERT books over the last 10 years.

Commenting on the investment, Sunil Kumar Singhvi, Vice Chairman, JITO Angel Network( JIIF) added,

“Rural education in India has been the prime focus of the government. Vidyakul, our 37th portfolio company, is the largest player focused on the regional market with a huge content bank of ~70k+ video lectures covering 5+ state boards across Maths and Science. We at JITO Angel Network are proud to be part of Vidyakul and are very confident that founders will lead the company to great heights.”

