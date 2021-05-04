How healthcare platform Aayu is ensuring express home delivery of medicines during COVID crisis

India has been witnessing a sudden surge in COVID-19 infections since April this year. As the second wave of COVID-19 has worsened the situation in the country, medical and healthcare resources are playing a vital role to tackle the crisis.

In this scenario, Rajasthan-based healthcare startup MedCords is bringing healthcare services to your doorstep through its healthcare platform 'Aayu'. The Aayu app is providing telemedicine consultations and is also providing home delivery of medicines.

Founders of Medcords

ALSO READ From Rs 20 lakh investment to Rs 84 crore ARR — the rise of healthcare startup Medcords

Through the Aayu App, one can get medicines and essential items home delivered within two hours. Medicines can be ordered by uploading a prescription or by just searching the names of the medicines on the app.

Get connected to MedCords

Users have the option to select the nearest and trustworthy medical store from the list available on the app and float their order to get the best deal. You can float orders to many medical stores and pay only one of them for which you have to accept the offer price.

Aayu app is connected to a hyper local network of more than 25,000 medical stores across India.

Besides medicine, the app has more than 5,000 doctors across specialties providing teleconsultation to men, women, children, infants, and senior citizens. The startup claims the process of consultation to getting medicines gets completed within two-three hours.

Get connected to MedCords

At present, Aayu App has created a hyperlocal healthcare network across 15 states covering three million families with a network of 25,000 pharmacies and more than 5,000 specialised doctors. The Aayu app is available on the Google Playstore as of now, and has been rated 4.5 stars out of five by its users.

MedCords is a Kota-based startup that was started in 2016 by Nikhil Baheti, Saida Dhanavath, and Shreyans Mehta with an idea to solve the problem of accessibility, cost, and quality of healthcare. MedCords is backed by investors like InfoEdge Group, WaterBridge Ventures, and Astarc Ventures. It is creating awareness about digital consultation among people, specially in rural and urban-rural areas of India.

Get connected to MedCords