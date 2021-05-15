Airtel to set up free Covid helpline for businesses without in-house telco infra

Bharti Airtel has announced that business of all sizes can set up a free Covid Helpline for their employees within two minutes with Airtel IQ – a cloud communication platform.

Airtel is giving 5,000 minutes with each Helpline account so that businesses can stay connected with their employees and organise their efforts.

The telecom major said that this feature is particularly useful for medium to small-sized companies who can set up a secure helpline instantly without any in-house telco infrastructure.

To get started a business just needs to log on to www.airtel.in/iq.

Besides this, Airtel has rolled out a range of Covid support initiatives for customers by leveraging its digital platforms, such as Covid SOS and booking vaccine slots on its Airtel Thanks app, which is available on Android, as well as iOS.

Users need to download the latest version of the Airtel Thanks app, go to the Explore section, and click on the Covid support banners to access relevant resources.

The app now has a Covid SOS section, which aggregates verified and updated contacts for important supplies such as medicines, oxygen, plasma donors, ambulance, hospital beds (regular, O2, ICU), and testing centres.

With a few clicks, the platform connects users to these service providers/resources and tries to ensure that users do not have to waste precious time to access this data. All the information available on Covid SOS is painstakingly verified by their teams.

The Airtel Thanks users can also book a vaccination slot for themselves and their loved ones through the app. With the Cowin platform APIs integrated with the Airtel Thanks app, information on nearest vaccination centres and available slots are updated on a real-time basis.

Earlier last month, Airtel had announced a partnership with Apollo 24/7, which enables Airtel Platinum and Gold customers to access complimentary membership to Apollo Circle, which includes services such as online consultation, online test booking, home delivery of medicines, and other wellness packages at discounted rates.