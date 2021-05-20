Colive to provide 25,000 free meals to delivery workers in Bengaluru

Co-living operator Colive on Wednesday said it will provide 25,000 free meals to delivery workers in Bengaluru as part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company launched 'SaluteTheHero' campaign, under which it aims to provide 25,000 free meals for 'delivery heroes' for 25 days in more than 10 locations in Bengaluru.

The initiative has been conceptualised to thank delivery workers who are active on the field during the COVID-19 pandemic, it said. Free meals will be served between 12 pm and 2 pm by showing their ID card for proof.

Colive founder and CEO Suresh Rangarajan said, "The delivery workers are selfless heroes...we are committed to providing and ensuring the timely distribution of free meals during their work hours."

"The initial response to the campaign has been very encouraging, and we are ramping up to 1,000 meals per day now," he added.

As part of the initiative, Colive recently launched a campaign to provide 25,000 free room nights for healthcare workers, including ambulance drivers. The movement saw over 60 healthcare workers, including doctors and nurses, using the facility across 12 properties so far.

With an inventory of over 40,000 beds, co-living company Colive provides rental accommodations to students and working professionals in four major metro cities — Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Pune.

Amid the devastating second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, Indian entrepreneurs and startups have stepped up to help people across the country from patients and their loved ones looking for emergency resources to the frontline workers toiling day and night.

