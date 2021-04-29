How the Indian startup ecosystem is leading the war on COVID-19 second wave

It has been a telling few weeks for India. From the first week of March 2021, when India was declared to be “in the endgame” of the COVID-19 pandemic, to the country now recording the world’s highest number of daily cases, India’s pandemic narrative has been unprecedented, and unimaginable.

With 3,52,991 people testing positive for coronavirus infection in a day, the highest in the world so far, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases has crossed 18 million, and active cases currently stand at over three million, according to the Union Health Ministry data as of April 29, 2021.

The Indian government has opened up vaccination registrations for all individuals above the age of 18 years, with inoculation slated to start from May 1st, 2021. In the meanwhile, NITI Aayog member (Health) Dr V K Paul indicated in a recent press conference that the time has come that we start wearing masks inside our homes even if there’s no COVID patient.

“We used to talk about wearing it outside homes, but the way the infection has spread, it will be better if we wear a mask inside our homes if we are sitting with someone," he said.

In such dire times, hope is a powerful force. Nelson Mandela once said, “Our human compassion binds us the one to the other – not in pity or patronisingly, but as human beings who have learnt how to turn our common suffering into hope for the future.”

As the second wave of COVID-19 has started to prove fatal beyond imagination, the Indian startup ecosystem has once again come together to continue igniting the ray of hope.

In discussions with YourStory team, several startup founders shared how they are trying to help the Indian startup ecosystem battle the second wave of COVID-19.

Fintech giant Paytm launched COVID-19 Vaccine Finder on its Mini App Store. The vaccine finder helps citizens track slot availability and receive real-time automated alerts when new slots open via Paytm Chat. Through Paytm's COVID-19 Vaccine Finder platform, people can check the availability of vaccination slots for a specific date by individually entering different pincodes or district details along with the age group, either 18+ or 45+.

Swiggy has announced that it will be prioritising deliveries through its hyperlocal delivery vertical, Genie. Started in 2019, Genie is Swiggy’s pick up and drop service. it has been focussed on delivering over the counter (OTC) medicines, oximeters, and thermometers to home-cooked meals, care packages, and grocery. While the other food and Instamart deliveries will not be delayed, this just means that the Genie orders will be assigned first.

WhatsApp India and Facebook India collaborates with Covidmealsforindia initiative

CovidMealsforIndia.com is an initiative started by Celebrity chef Saransh Goila & Delhi-based technology startup, Fastor. Within 72 hours of the platform going live, it has exploded with over 2 lakh visitors in 300+ cities across the country. They currently have 3,000+ service providers.

The process is super simple and quick. You can just text “Hi” on +91 8882891316 (https://wa.me/918882891316) on WhatsApp. The bot will explain the process and ask you to register as a supplier or user who needs a meal. If you’re a supplier you can fill up the form and register yourself. In case you’re someone who needs a meal, you can type your pincode and get a list of all the nearby food suppliers.

PepsiCo Foundation launches community and employee care initiatives across India

PepsiCo Foundation has announced an extensive community relief outreach for vulnerable communities across India with a special focus on five states including Maharashtra, Punjab, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, and Telangana. The relief efforts include:

A massive vaccination drive: 1,00,000+ vaccine doses to be provided to communities administered through the local healthcare system

COVID-19 care centres: Five COVID-19 care centers to be set up in key states for three months. Each centre will be equipped with beds and will have all key medical facilities including oxygen cylinders for emergency use, medical equipment, provision of meals among others.

Provision of oxygen concentrators: 100+ oxygen concentrators are also being procured and will be provided to various state government authorities to support their on-ground requirements.

Awareness drives to promote vaccination: Drives to be organised in partnership with SEEDS and government authorities to promote vaccination amongst the population.

With employee safety and well-being being our top priorities, PepsiCo India has also rolled out a vaccination drive for its employees across India, the company will cover the vaccination cost for its employees and their spouses.

Cashfree supports Mission Oxygen to fight COVID-19

Mission Oxygen is helping hospitals across India get access to oxygen supplies in the form of 10L/Min Oxygen Concentrators, and Oxygen generation plants.

To help Mission Oxygen, Cashfree is contributing ₹1 for every ₹1 received as a donation upto ₹40,00,000.

For the duration of the 40 lakh collection goal, Cashfree will be a preferred payment gateway used to accept donations by crowdfunding platform Ketto.

Cashfree will be allocating the contributions from its CSR funds to support the campaign.

Sun Life donates $100,000 to support pandemic relief efforts in India

Sun Life is donating $100,000 to support relief efforts in India for those affected by the devastating second wave of COVID-19. The majority of the donation will go to the Canadian Red Cross, who is working closely with the Indian Red Cross. They are assisting local agencies in providing medical and emotional support for those most at risk. This includes transportation and providing oxygen for critical patients. Approximately $25,000 of the donation will go to a regional charity to boost local efforts.

The local office in India has also donated over $55,000 to The Akshaya Patra Foundation to aid in the distribution of grocery kits to vulnerable families. This donation supported over 8,100 people.

In addition, employees have raised funds to serve cooked meals to migrant workers and those who are underprivileged.

Since the pandemic began, Sun Life has donated $2 million to help the ongoing relief efforts and address health inequalities. Those funds focused on health care, elder care, mental health, vaccine rollout and addressing food insecurity needs in markets where Sun Life operates: Asia, Canada and the United States.

Spice Money aims to enable Covid Vaccination registration for rural citizens

Spice Money has launched a dedicated assistance initiative for Covid vaccination registration to enable rural citizens to register through its dense network across 18000+ pin codes. Also the company has initiated a special drive to spread awareness and educate its banking correspondent partners (Spice Money Adhikaris) about the priority vaccination available to them, as directed by the Department of Financial Service, Ministry of Finance.

Spice Money Adhikari network covering 95 percent of India’s rural pin codes will facilitate people to register and book an appointment for vaccination, while at the same time dispelling vaccine-related myths that may exist in smaller communities.

Currently, to facilitate vaccination of Spice Money Adhikaris on priority, the company has created a digital folder with all necessary documents that they need to carry to the vaccination centre, including their Spice Money ID card, government ID proof, DSF letter and a copy of their self-registration slip, among others.

Further, to facilitate rural customers to register for vaccination, Spice Money has integrated Covid registration on their app and portal itself. Rural citizens can also call on 1800 572 1572 to find out available Spice Money Adhikaris near to them.

Avenue Growth joins battle against COVID; launches portal www.wewillwin.in

The portal, launched jointly with FullEstop, is expected to have real-time verified information on crucial subjects like beds, oxygen, ambulances, medications and more. You can check real-time verified information on subjects that matter and easily look for the availability of resources.

They are also setting up a dedicated call center to help patients get help real-time. Their Twitter handle is @wewillwinindia.

HealthifyMe launches Vaccinateme.in to help users find vaccination slots

HealthifyMe has announced the launch of ‘Vaccinateme.in’, a new platform that uses CoWIN APIs to help people find the available vaccination slots in real-time in their area or district. This initiative has been launched to fast track the mass inoculation drive in the country and encourage people to get vaccinated at the earliest.

In the case of unavailability of the slots, the platform will notify the users when a slot opens up via SMS, email, or WhatsApp. Users can access this service either on the HealthifyMe app or by visiting Vaccinateme.in.

The platform is integrated with relevant filters to customisze the search on the basis of pincode, district, age, choice of vaccine, and free or paid vaccination centers. The company intends to add more features and filters to further improve the user experience over the next few days.

Samsung Pledges USD 5 Million to India’s Fight Against Covid-19

Samsung has pledged USD 5 million (INR 37 Crores) as its contribution to India’s fight against the current surge of Covid-19, providing donations to central and state governments, and boosting the healthcare sector with essential medical equipment for hospitals, as part of its citizenship initiatives. Samsung will donate USD 3 million to the Centre as well as to the states of Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

In addition, Samsung will also provide USD 2 million worth of medical supplies, including 100 Oxygen Concentrators, 3,000 Oxygen Cylinders and one million LDS syringes. These will be offered to the states of Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

Additionally, as part of its people initiative, Samsung will cover the vaccination costs for over 50,000 eligible employees and beneficiaries in India, as vaccine doses become available. This will also include all Samsung Experience Consultants, who work at electronics retail stores across the country.

In April 2020, Samsung had contributed Rs 20 crore to India’s fight against the pandemic.

Khalsa Aid raises over Rs 1 crore through crowdfunding to procure Oxygen Concentrators

Khalsa Aid India, the humanitarian organisation known for providing support to victims of natural disasters and civil conflicts, has launched a crowdfunding drive on ImpactGuru.com towards procurement of oxygen concentrators.

The campaign has been receiving an overwhelming response since it went live on May 2. In just 3 days, Khalsa Aid India ImpactGuru fundraiser page has raised over Rs. 1 crore, cumulatively contributed from over 5000 donors. The single highest donation received on the crowdfunding campaign in USD is $10,000 and in INR is 2.50 lakh.

Pune-based Bajaj Group on Tuesday pledged additional financial support of Rs 200 crore towards COVID-19 response. The financial support will be utilised to alleviate the immediate on-ground challenges as well as to build capability and resources to tackle a possible third wave, the Bajaj group said in a statement.

This contribution is in addition to Rs 100 crore donated by the group last year to support the government's fight against the deadly pandemic.

The social media platform will allow potential plasma donors to sport badges on their profile pictures for increased visibility, and a new feature is also in the offing that would notify users about vaccine availability. The homegrown microblogging platform is also adding a new automated tab, which takes any mention of COVID-19, vaccination, beds, and other resources, and puts it into one place for people to be able to sift through.

Infosys has doubled its commitment towards Covid relief efforts to Rs 200 crore that will be used to add hospital beds and augment the supply of oxygen concentrators and ventilators among other activities.

In an email to employees, Infosys Chief Executive Officer Salil Parekh said the company has established vaccination centres for employees and their families at seven of its development centres (DC) across the country, and work is in progress to establish them in other DCs. Infosys has also collaborated with over 130 hospitals across India, where staff and their family members can get vaccinated.

Droom announces Rs 1 crore budget to combat COVID and other initiatives

The company has announced a Rs 1 crore budget to combat COVID-19 for its employees and dealers’ community under the banner – Droom Cares. Droom Cares is an initiative by the company for the well-being of its employees, entire dealers community and other stakeholders. Droom will ensure proper sanitisation of a few healthcare facilities, police stations, clinics, pharmacies, as well as the homes of healthcare workers in Delhi NCR.

The company will be using Germ Shield, its anti-microbial coating developed by the company and certified by NALB, FICCI, and Grant Thornton. Droom has created a COVID SWAT team to verify all leads regarding oxygen supply, hospital beds, ICU availability, oximeters, food suppliers, plasma donors, and COVID-related life-saving drugs, this initiative enables Droomers to help anyone in need.

To extend a helping hand to the worst-hit small and medium enterprises, Droom has launched programs for its 20,500+ dealers to assist on pharmaceuticals, COVID vaccination, medical assistance and also provide isolation wards to asymptotic dealers with basic medical facilities.

Dating app TrulyMadly has deployed its matchmaking algorithm to help COVID-19 patients match plasma donors with patients. The feature has been added to TrulyMadly’s initiative Corona Clusters, which was launched last year to update people on the latest pandemic related data and is used by more than 30 lakh users each month.

The ‘Plasma Matchmaking’ feature helps both plasma donors and patients find the right. To make the process fast and more efficient, the Plasma Donation feature captures and matches all critical information from both the patient and donor, including their blood group, COVID-19 diagnosis date, location, contact details, and phone number.

Early in the pandemic, the dating app launched a nationwide multilingual website to apprise users about COVID-19 related information, including state-wise segregation of cases and district and state level health bulletins, among others. Corona Clusters uses verified crowdsourced data & APIs from Covid19India.org and shares updates on the number of total active, recovered, and death cases on a real time basis.

Impetus Technologies provides free meals Impetus Technologies started the initiative to provide cooked meals for free to its employees and family members suffering from COVID-19 a month ago.

The procurement of raw items, cooking, packaging and delivering is all taken care of in-house. Employees based out of Indore, Bengaluru, Gurugram, NOIDA and Hyderabad have been benefiting through this noble gesture.

As of today, more than 200 meals are prepared per day, and packed in eco-friendly packaging material and delivered to all the employees and their families affected by COVID-19.

Uber announces 60k free rides utilisation to get vaccinated at authorised centres

Uber recently announced that riders across the country have already utilised more than 60,000 free rides to get vaccinated at authorised centres in both government and private hospitals. Uber first announced its free rides initiative on March 3rd, when it pledged to support the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), State Governments and local NGOs with free rides worth INR 10 Crores during India’s ongoing vaccination drive.

In continuation of its commitment to support India's massive vaccination effort, Uber today also made public a partnership with HelpAge India, a leading national NGO, dedicated to serving the disadvantaged elderly.

Through this partnership, Uber will provide 25,000 free rides over the coming months to facilitate the vaccination of the vulnerable and disadvantaged elderly to and from the nearest vaccination centres in 19 cities. These are Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Hyderabad, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Bhubaneswar, Dehradun, Jaipur, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Mangalore, Indore, and Jodhpur.

OpraahFx raises more than INR 50 Lakh for COVID relief fund

OpraahFx, an influencer marketing firm, and YouTubers – Slayy Point and Mythpat raised INR 50+ lakhs for COVID-19 relief by bringing together India’s biggest gamers and influencers. Over 35 Indian influencers joined a 7.5-hour YouTube live stream on April 25 and raised funds for Hemkunt Foundation who are providing oxygen supply in the country.

The YouTube live stream was hosted by Slayy Point on Mythpat’s YouTube channel and Influencers like Techno Gamerz, Kusha Kapila, Technical Guruji, Salonayy, Total Gaming, Ashish Chanchlani, Mythpat, Carry Minati, Viraj Ghelani, Abish Mathew, Ankush Bahuguna, BeYouNick, Tanmay Bhatt, Ranveer Allahbadia, Dolly Singh, etc joined the live stream.

Mi India pledges Rs 3 crores to procure 1000+ oxygen concentrators

Mi India is pledging Rs 3 crores to procure 1000+ oxygen concentrators for hospitals across states. The company is also partnering with Give India to raise 1 crore for COVID Warriors on mi.com.

The company is also partnering with GiveIndia to raise Rs 1 crore to support frontline covid workers in the country. The donation page will be live on mi.com.

Paytm to import 3000 oxygen concentrators

Paytm﻿ aims to raise Rs 10 crore and import 3,000 oxygen concentrators for government and private hospitals, COVID-19 care centres, NGOs, and resident welfare associations, as part of its initiative called 'Oxygen for India'.

The fintech decacorn has invited its users to donate money on its platform, and said it will match each contribution made, rupee for rupee. The startup has already placed an order to import 1,000 oxygen concentrators worth Rs 4 crore, it said. So far, users have already contributed up to Rs 1.5 crore, and the Paytm Foundation has matched that amount to a total of Rs 3 crore.

CRED to raise funds for buying oxygen concentrators

Bengaluru-based ﻿CRED﻿ has launched an initiative to raise funds to buy oxygen concentrators for healthcare organisations. The startup has invited its members to donate their CRED coins towards buying oxygen-related equipment, which will be facilitated by Milaap. The initiative aims to raise funds to procure equipment to produce one billion litres of oxygen.

Indian navigation and telematics company MapmyIndia will be installing GPS tracking systems for free in transport vehicles carrying oxygen, vaccines, hospital beds, and other medical infrastructure to ensure their smooth, quick, and interrupted movement.

Those looking to avail of this service can write to contact@mapmyindia.com or call +91 9999333223 with their company or vehicle details. MapmyIndia will then align installation and live tracking dashboard teams to get the service working as soon as it can and prevent delays in essential medical equipment reaching wherever the need is. website or app developers can integrate the locations of nearby COVID vaccination centres on their web apps through MapmyIndia.

Amazon has joined hands with ACT Grants, Temasek Foundation, Pune Platform for COVID-19 Response (PPCR), and other partners to urgently airlift over 8,000 oxygen concentrators and 500 BiPAP machines from Singapore.

The medical equipment will be donated to hospitals and public institutions to augment their capacity to help COVID-19 infected patients across multiple cities. Majority of the shipping is expected to be completed by April 30. Amazon said it would bear the cost of airlifting these machines, procured through multiple funders including ACT Grants and PPCR, from Singapore to India, through Air India and other international carriers.

Additionally, Amazon will also manage the movement of these oxygen concentrators and other donations from the local airport to identified hospitals and institutions. Amazon India is also procuring over 1,500 oxygen concentrators and other critical medical equipment that will be donated to hospitals and medical facilities in partnership with multiple non-profits including Swasth, Concern India and impact organisations like ACT Grants and Sattva Consulting.

Democracy People Foundation has started an initiative called 'Mission Oxygen' to help hospitals across the country get immediate access to oxygen concentrators. Led by a group of founders, Democracy People Foundation comprises Rahul Aggarwal and Varun Aggarwal of Designhill; Uday Anand, Founder, Crush Fitness India; Shikher Gupta, Founder, Cuttlefish; and Satvacart Founder Rahul Hari Saxena.

The team, which set out to procure 100 oxygen concentrators initially, has managed to procure 500 concentrators from China. The requirement has now shot up to 5,000 concentrators for 14 hospitals, as well as supplying them to the Maharashtra and Delhi governments.

The digital healthcare platform launched a ‘COVID-19 Hospital Bed Availability Checker’ on their mobile app to help users locate available beds. According to the official statement, the feature will provide real-time details on the availability of beds at nearby hospitals.

In order to ensure that people have easy access to medical advice, the company also launched a 24x7 helpline support, where users can call and get coronavirus-related consultation for free for the first 30 mins of the call.

Apart from this, it will now also enable users to book COVID-19 tests both at home and onsite. MediBuddy also introduced a Coronavirus Risk Assessment Tool to help the users pre-screen and assess the level of risk.

Pune-based molecular diagnostics company Mylab Discovery Solutions on Friday said it plans to deploy 50 ICMR-approved and NABL certified mobile testing labs across the country to meet the huge backlog in RT-PCR testing amid rising cases of COVID-19.

These labs are "powered by automated Compact XL machines, which test three times faster than the conventional labs due to parallel processing and automated handling," Mylab said in a statement. Each mobile lab can process as many as 1,500 to 3,000 tests per day, it added. The company has already made two labs functional in Mumbai, and three more are being rolled out within this week - one each in Pune, Mumbai, and Goa.

The Centre for Cellular and Molecular Platforms or C-CAMP, on behalf of Bangalore Life Sciences Cluster, has enabled mass-scale availability of indigenously developed, ICMR/DCGI-approved COVID-19 diagnostic kits for government and private diagnostic labs that are facing any shortfall due to the increased number of cases across India.

The initiative is supported by the Rockefeller Foundation, Indigenisation of Diagnostics program or CCAMP-InDx in conjunction with the National Biomedical Resources Consortium (N-BRIC). These kits are now directly accessible through the CCAMP-InDx deployed marketplace platform, which was designed pro-bono by TCS and connects kit buyers immediately with manufacturers.

Action COVID-19 Team (ACT) Grants stepped up its efforts to support hospitals across India by enabling a supplement medical workforce, and sourcing oxygen concentrators from abroad. ACT is a social change movement involving India’s startup ecosystem to enable change makers who use their time, talent, and resources to mobilise solutions to fight the pandemic.

It was set up last March to minimise the impact of COVID-19 by raising Rs 100 crore from 34 founders and leaders, 44 funds, and 37 strategic partners. It now has a base of 100 volunteers, apart from a five-member COVID-19 Prospecting Team. In its latest mission, ACT Grants set up a payment link late last night, enabled by RazorPay, for corporates and institutional donors as part of its plan to raise Rs 75 crore ($10 million).

Zomato joins Delhivery to raise Rs 50 Cr to source oxygen concentrators

Zomato﻿ has announced that it has kickstarted the “Help Save My India” mission through its

not-for-profit arm Feeding India in association with ﻿Delhivery﻿ to source oxygen concentrators and related supplies to help hospitals and families in need.

In a tweet, Zomato's Founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal said that the startup will raise Rs 50 crore in the next few days and that domestic donors can go to this link to donate, and the company will shortly share a link for international donors on their Feeding India handle. He added that startups and companies, who want to join hands in this effort, can reach out to him at d@zomato.com, or write to the team at contact@feedingindia.org.

Tata Group announced that it was importing 24 cryogenic containers to transport liquid oxygen. In a similar initiative to address the oxygen shortage, Tata Steel also announced that it will supply 200-300 tons of liquid medical oxygen to various state governments and hospitals. In a similar effort, billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries has tweaked the manufacturing at its Jamnagar oil refineries to produce over 700 tons a day of medical-grade oxygen, which is supplied free of cost to states badly affected by COVID-19.

Delhivery﻿ will be flying two planes from China to provide logistical support for importing oxygen concentrators. The company is doing this at minimal margins for compressors and other essentials, and have a spare capacity as things stand. In case the demand far exceeds the current supply, he said that the company can arrange for additional flights as well.

Rodic Consultant develops first of its kind "Oxygen Monitoring System for UP

Rodic Consultant Private Limited has developed a first-of-its-kind digital portal "Oxygen Monitoring System for UP" to ensure hassle-free and timely supply of oxygen in Uttar Pradesh. The unique platform will regularly monitor and track the real-time location of vehicles so that oxygen reaches hospitals without any delay especially during emergencies.

The company has developed the platform with support from Food Safety and Drug Administration, Department of Medical Education, Department of Health and Family Welfare, Transport and Home Department of Uttar Pradesh. Rodic’s representatives will be available round the clock to ensure an easy supply of oxygen to government and private hospitals in a timely manner.

A web portal/link has been developed for "Oxygen Monitoring System for UP". This link will directly connect the needy with officers/workers who are in charge of the oxygen supply chain in the state. All the details will be regularly uploaded on the portal by the company’s representatives. By tracking availability online, delivery vehicles will be assigned to the nearest location to avoid emergencies.

Additionally, vehicles assigned with the task of oxygen supply will be closely monitored through the platform to meet the requirements as soon as possible. The company is also ramping up its efforts to increase the number of drivers to ensure hassle-free supply.

Other areas where Indian companies are coming forward are:

CapitaLand India: Prioritising employees’ safety and health during these tough times, CapitaLand organised a vaccination drive for its employees, their families and support staff. The initiative was conducted in association with the Bangalore Municipal Corporation at the International Tech Park Bangalore (ITPB).

NoBroker: NoBrokerHOOD -- the visitor, society, and payments management app by NoBroker.com – has announced that it will be organising vaccination drives across societies in Bangalore, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Delhi-NCR.

Vaccination at doorstep started with two societies in Bangalore on April 24, 2021 and will continue through the coming months. The vaccines will be administered by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) approved labs with trained medical professionals at the helm while observing high standards of safety and covid protocol at no extra cost.

Emoha Elder Care: Emoha is working with partners to set up Covid isolation hubs across Delhi. Along with other assisted services, the platform is helping elders at various stages of the vaccination process. Right from the registration process to accompanying elders to the vaccination centre, waiting in long queues for their vaccination turn and being around with them for the 30 minute post-vaccination observation period.

Moreover, the team at Emoha Elder Care is also involved in making regular health monitoring calls post-vaccination; arranging doctor visits and calls if it is requested by elders and closing all the booking formalities for the second shot of vaccination. Till now, the platform has been successful in assisting over 500 elders residing across Delhi, NCR get vaccinated without any hassle.

Exalta: New Delhi-based Exalta has developed a portable mini ventilator with an inbuilt oxygen concentrator. A water-based pure oxygen concentrator, the mini ventilator provides 1 to 8 litres of oxygen per minute. All that one needs to do is put water inside the ventilator and it will process the rest on its own. It creates pure oxygen through the water like other oxygen concentrators found in the market based on Normal PSA (Pressure Swing Adsorption). They consist of a Pressure exhaust mechanism that draws oxygen from normal air with a zeolite process. Zeolite is the process that purifies the air and removes other gases into a compressor.

IISER Bhopal: Researchers at the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) in Bhopal have developed an affordable oxygen concentrator to meet the high demand for medical oxygen amid a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. The device, which is estimated to cost less than Rs 20,000, can provide 93-95 percent pure oxygen with a flow rate of up to 3 litre/minute, they said. According to the team, the device, which costs around Rs 60,000-70,000 at present, has been developed as a solution to tackle the oxygen shortage amid the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

HealthcareAtHome: Noida-based healthtech company ﻿HealthCare atHOME (HCAH) has set up a facility equipped with oxygen concentrators by converting a hotel in Gurugram. COVID-19 positive patients who require oxygen are given assistance in this unit. It is treating about 125 patients at the moment.

IIT Kharagpur: IIT Kharagpur has successfully commercialised its flagship healthcare product COVIRAP, the novel diagnostic technology to zero on infectious diseases including COVID-19, the institute said Wednesday.

The product, developed by lead researchers Professor Suman Chakraborty, Dr Arindam Mondal and their research group, has been licensed for commercialisation to the Rapid Diagnostic Group of Companies, India and Bramerton Holdings LLC, USA.

Power Gummies: The company is reducing packaging costs by sending products to consumers without the outer box. Instead, a note is being given with gummies explaining the initiative. Besides, they are setting up vaccination camps in their offices for all employees and their family members and have also partnered with the Phoenix group for providing free oxygen to hospitals. They are also raising a fund for assisting hospitals in procuring oxygen so precious lives can be saved. Accordingly, the company will be making a contribution of INR 35 lakh towards medications, vaccine camps, oxygen support and medical supplies.

MedRabbits: Till date, they have registered approximately 1500 users and over 200 doctors, nurses, attendants and therapists with more than 3000 appointments. Another significant step forward is the launch of their mBrase IoT smartwatch for remote health monitoring

Crediwatch: It has developed tools to help validate medical service providers for Covid-19 relief across India. CW aims to enable Covid-19 relief workers, doctors, hospitals and resource teams to quickly ascertain the bonafides of a supplier of medical supplies such as liquid oxygen, medicines, surgical masks and so on. CW’s web platform or APIs (application programming interface) enable relief networks to instantly run checks on businesses claiming to offer a service. CW’s bot infrastructure and proprietary scores will identify any potential risks with a business entity. Only validated businesses can be retained by various relief networks providing critical care across India.

CarDekho: The company has announced a series of initiatives for employee welfare from covering the vaccination costs of all its employees to giving monthly Covid allowance to its field staff or giving 3x the CTC on employee bereavement, the company has come up with multiple policies that will provide support on immediate basis or in the long run. In addition to the Covid Toolkit released last week, CarDekho has now gone live with a Helpline for the employees. They have released a dedicated helpline number 07665443218 for any Covid-19 related information or updates. The company’s backend team will gather the necessary information, and call back with verified leads and follow through to ensure that all necessary help has been received.