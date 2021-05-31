[Funding alert] Conversation intelligence platform Convin raises Rs 2.5Cr from Titan Capital, 9Unicorns

Convin - the Bengaluru startup specialising in conversation analysis for remote and inside sales teams — on Monday said it raised Rs 2.5 crore in a pre-seed round led by Titan capital and 9Unicorns.

Several marquee investors, including Kunal Shah (Founder, Cred), Abhishek Goyal (Founder, Tracxn), Ramakant Sharma (Founder, Livspace), Sunder Nookala (Founder, Huminos), and Rajesh Razdan (Founder, Devtron Labs), also participated in the round.

The Bengaluru-based startup will use the funds to develop its products and build the core team to achieve product-market fit.

Co-founded by IIT Delhi Alumni — Ashish Santhalia (CEO), Atul Shree (CTO), Durgesh (CPO), and Bharat Patidar (COO) in 2020 — Convin enables sales professionals to learn from their own conversations.

Co-Founders of Convin(L:R) Ashish Santhalia, Bharat Patidar, Durgesh and Atul Shree

Convin allows managers to review the conversations and share feedback with the team at scale. It further helps leaders to become proactive in their strategic approach towards sales and products.

Speaking about the new development, Ashish Santhalia said,

"We have analysed about 1.5 million minutes of conversations till now, providing enormous value to users and enabling them to do their job better. The goal is to empower one million salespeople with the power of AI to learn from their own conversations and close bigger, better, and more sales. We are glad to be backed by top VCs, and the fund will help us to move closer to our goal."

Commenting on the investment, Bipin Shah, Partner at Titan Capital, said,

"We are happy to partner with Convin and its very enthusiastic team. The platform that aims at enabling organisations to make use of their customer conversations effectively holds a huge potential to thrive in the current market scenario."

Further adding, Anuj Golecha, Co-founder, 9Unicorns, said,

"We are delighted to support a high-potential venture such as Convin, which is leveraging advanced analytics and intelligence to enhance the efficiency of the sales teams. The brand's value proposition allows for the seamless gleaning and sharing of valuable insights mined from the analyses of recorded conversations."

"Sales teams can use these insights to sharpen their strategies to maximise conversion rates and yield superior dividends. The innovative product and the strong founding team behind the startup give us confidence in our investment in the company," he added.