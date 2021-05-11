The Telangana government on Tuesday decided to impose a 10-day lockdown in the state starting May 12, to prevent further spread of coronavirus.

According to an official release, the state cabinet decided to clamp a lockdown from 10 am on May 12 (Wednesday) for 10 days.

"However, there would be relaxation for all the activities from 6 am to 10 am daily," it said.

On Monday, Telangana's COVID-19 tally crossed half a million as 4,826 fresh cases were added while the toll stood at 2,771 with 35 more casualties. It has crossed 5-lakh COVID-19 infections.

The cabinet also decided to invite global tenders for procurement of COVID-19 vaccine, it added.

According to media report, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 723, followed by Rangareddy (324) and Medchal Malkajgiri (305).

"The Telangana state cabinet meeting discussing the pros and cons of a statewide lockdown will be conducted at 2pm at Pragathi Bhavan," the chief minister's office (CMO) had earlier said. Top state officials in Telangana discussed the recent surge of Covid-19 cases and take a decision in favour of or against the imposition of a complete lockdown, according to the Telangana CMO.

Telangana government is likely to commence vaccination drive for 18+ from June onwards, as per media sources.

Telangana has joined the list of growing states to enforce a 10-day lockdown from Wednesday amid a surge in Covid-19 cases.

From tomorrow, apart from Andhra Pradesh- where there is a partial curfew - all other southern states would be in lockdown. There is lockdown in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka till May 24. In Kerala, the shutdown period is till May 16.

Last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had advised states to use lockdowns as an absolute last resort and focus on micro-containment zones and Covid-appropriate behaviour to break the chain of transmission.

(Disclaimer: Additional background information has been added to this PTI copy for context)