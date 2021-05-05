Delhi-based biotech firm launches India's first COVID-19 Neutralizing Antibody test

As the second wave of COVID-19 has worsened the situation in the country, medical and healthcare resources are playing a vital role to tackle the crisis.

Delhi-based J.Mitra and Co, a manufacturer of in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) test kits, has announced the launch of India's first COVID-19 Neutralizing Antibody Microlisa Elisa test.

The test detects neutralising antibodies against the SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, in human serum/plasma that further prevents the interaction between receptor binding domain viral spike glycoprotein (RBD) and cell surface receptor angiotensin-converting enzyme-2 (ACE2).

The company said the test will help in the tracking of infection chains, it answers how many infected individuals have remained asymptomatic, and the presence of neutralising antibodies highlights protective immunity against viral infections.

The kit has already received approvals from several bodies, including the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI).

A pioneer in the manufacturing of in-vitro diagnostics kits and reagents in India, J.Mitra and Co is also a member of the National Biomedical Resource Indigenisation Consortium or NBRIC, which was incepted by the Department of Biotechnology (DBT), Ministry of Science and Technology, Government of India, as a Public Private Partnership to drive indigenous innovation focused on developing reagents, diagnostics, vaccines, and therapeutics for COVID-19.

The body is hosted and led by the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Platforms (C-CAMP). A Make in India initiative, NBRIC aims to identify manufacturers of important bio-medical resources, assess their capabilities, capacities and upcoming requirements. It also aims to be the gateway of funding for these enterprises from DBT, Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC) and DST for development or scaling.

India has been witnessing a sudden surge in COVID-19 infections since April this year. The second wave of the coronavirus is turning out to be deadlier than before. India recorded 3.82 lakh cases in the last 24 hours and also reported 3,780 deaths. The maximum number of cases are coming from Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Delhi.