Startups fight COVID-19: Zyla Health launches ‘COVID Home Recovery Plan’ for patients

India experienced a once-in-a-century crisis in the month of April 2021 as the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic overwhelmed the country's healthcare infrastructure. It was then that Delhi-based healthcare management platform Zyla Health decided to step up to provide healthcare access to those who could recover at home, and eventually reduce the burden on hospitals.

The startup launched the COVID Home Recovery Plan on April 13 as a 15-day continuous care programme that offers more than seven consultations with a team of specialist doctors, nutritionists, physiotherapists and stress/anxiety counsellors and a 24x7 chat support. The programme is priced at Rs 2,900 for 15 days which came to about a modest fee of Rs 200 a day.

Khushboo Aggarwal, Founder, Zyla Health said,

“We set up a teleconsult mechanism to talk to patients over a call and understand their symptoms and severity, basis which the team of doctors would decide if the patient is capable of home recovery or needed hospitalisation. We observed that most patients with SpO2>94 percent could enroll in the programme, and with the timely medical attention and continuous care, they could recover at home.”

“Not only did we provide treatment and care to patients, we helped our fellow healthcare partners by freeing up hospital beds for those who needed them the most at that time. We have helped more than 3,000+ patients so far, to recover from COVID-19,” she added.

According to the startup, the programme is available pan-India and the medical team is available round the clock to handle any emergencies, escalations, or queries to provide the right medical attention and treatment to the patients.

“We are handling 1,000+ COVID-19 patient queries daily at a pan India level. The patients are extremely satisfied with the treatment and care they have got at Zyla. Many have referred others in their family to join the programme. Some have extended care beyond 15 days as well,” Khushboo said.

According to Khushboo, this programme also helps those patients who are alone at home and tested positive, and are in the need of medical and emotional support.

“We address each and every query raised by patients over the chat — be it about the do’s and don't’s, the protocols that need to be followed, nutrition or dietary guidance for a faster recovery, quarantine protocols for the patient or other family members, analysis of vitals or lab reports, understanding the doctor prescription, answering questions on home remedies that can help during this time, vaccination-related FAQs, identify and manage post-COVID-19 issues, stress or anxiety-related issues, lung rehabilitation, etc,” she added.

Zyla Health has also launched Post Covid Health Recovery Plan, a 30 day plan priced at Rs 2,900 (comes to less than Rs 100 a day). This programme was launched to facilitate complete recovery back to pre-COVID routines, Khushboo highlighted, for patients who witnessed symptoms such as fever, chest pain, fatigue, breathlessness, brain fog, sleep issues, and gastric problems.

Besides this, Zyla Health has launched another initiative "#getvaccinated faster" — a one-stop platform for people who looking for a vaccination slot or verified information on COVID-19 vaccines.

Zyla Health was started in 2017 with a focus on diabetes patients, and then gradually expanded into the management of other health conditions such as heart, liver, kidney issues, BP and cholesterol management and women’s health issues such as PCOS, thyroid, osteoporosis, vitamin/mineral deficiency and anaemia. The startup has already touched 150,000+ patient lives across 595+ cities in India. Its app is available for Android and iOS users.