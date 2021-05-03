[Funding alert] Agetech startup Sarathi Healthcare raises Rs 1Cr from a group of investors

By Rashi Varshney|3rd May 2021
Sarathi, which means ‘companion’ in Hindi, aims to prioritise and deliver holistic care for the elderly by providing them well-rounded preventive and emergency healthcare.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Agetech startup Sarathi Healthcare has announced that it has raised a funding of Rs 1 crore in seed funding from a clutch of investors from ‘Bharat’. The angels who participated include entrepreneurs and investors Nitin Sethi, Vishal Dhikale, Swapnil Bagul, Gaurav Satbhai and Jayshree Harak from Jodhpur, Nasik, Surat and Pune. The company told YourStory, that it is expecting more funds in the next couple of months.


Sarathi was started in 2020, right in the middle of the pandemic, by Amol Bagul, Aditi Poyam, and Lavender Singh Rathore, to provide healthcare services that brings 24X7 medical services to the doorstep. Sarathi, which means ‘companion’ in Hindi, aims to prioritise and deliver holistic care for the elderly by providing them well-rounded preventive and emergency healthcare.


Sarathi Healthcare will use the funds to support its 20x growth, with geography expansion, adding new towns and medical specialties in turn, bolstering their team and tech product. Saarthi Healthcare has already impacted around 5000+ lives including patients suffering from chronic diseases, since its incorporation eight months ago.


Amol Bagul – Founder & CEO, Sarathi Healthcare, said,

"We have created and catered our services for customers within Rajasthan. Now, we are aware of the fact that these kinds of services are highly required in other states of India as well. Because we are not just influencing positively the lives of patients, but people around them. So soon, we’ll be starting our operations In Nasik, Jaipur, Ajmer, Nagpur and Pune."
Sarathi

Sarathi Healthcare founders

ALSO READ

[Startup Bharat] Vadodara-based I Online Doctor is making healthcare accessible to patients beyond metros

Sarathi Healthcare is currently being accelerated by Jodhpur-based Marwari Catalysts Ventures, which aims to nurture innovation and economic development in Tier II and Tier III cities of India.

Sushil Sharma, Founder and CEO at Marwari Catalysts said that through an empathetic approach and authentic customer engagement, Sarathi Healthcare has formed a strong community and laid a solid foundation built on trust.

Sarathi’s services include disease management, consultation with healthcare officials on demand as well as on recommendation, regular health check-ups and lab tests, consultation on eating habits, food supplements and nutrients, appointment management, home deliveries of medicines and medical equipments, bookings in hospitals and ambulance facility.


Lavender Singh Rathore – Co-founder & Head of Operation told that, in the wake of the pandemic, the company has been providing care to several elderly COVID-19 patients by managing their home isolation processes.

Edited by Anju Narayanan

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Indian-origin billionaire businessman Vinod Khosla pledges $10M for oxygen supply in India

Nearly 85,000 people in 18-44 age group received first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on May 1

Ola to take e-scooter to international markets this fiscal

[Startup Bharat] This Kochi startup is working to disrupt the vernacular upskilling market in India

Daily Capsule
Busting COVID-19 vaccination myths
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Hike exits social gaming platform WinZO after a share buyback of $12M

Startup news and updates: daily roundup (May 3, 2021)

Nearly 85,000 people in 18-44 age group received first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on May 1

India gets 1.5 lakh doses of Sputnik V vaccine first consignment from Russia

The CapTable Wrap: Startup moxie, Zomato highlights, Mamaearth’s growing ambitions, & more

Ola to take e-scooter to international markets this fiscal