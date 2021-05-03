[Funding alert] Agetech startup Sarathi Healthcare raises Rs 1Cr from a group of investors

Agetech startup Sarathi Healthcare has announced that it has raised a funding of Rs 1 crore in seed funding from a clutch of investors from ‘Bharat’. The angels who participated include entrepreneurs and investors Nitin Sethi, Vishal Dhikale, Swapnil Bagul, Gaurav Satbhai and Jayshree Harak from Jodhpur, Nasik, Surat and Pune. The company told YourStory, that it is expecting more funds in the next couple of months.





Sarathi was started in 2020, right in the middle of the pandemic, by Amol Bagul, Aditi Poyam, and Lavender Singh Rathore, to provide healthcare services that brings 24X7 medical services to the doorstep. Sarathi, which means ‘companion’ in Hindi, aims to prioritise and deliver holistic care for the elderly by providing them well-rounded preventive and emergency healthcare.





Sarathi Healthcare will use the funds to support its 20x growth, with geography expansion, adding new towns and medical specialties in turn, bolstering their team and tech product. Saarthi Healthcare has already impacted around 5000+ lives including patients suffering from chronic diseases, since its incorporation eight months ago.





Amol Bagul – Founder & CEO, Sarathi Healthcare, said,

"We have created and catered our services for customers within Rajasthan. Now, we are aware of the fact that these kinds of services are highly required in other states of India as well. Because we are not just influencing positively the lives of patients, but people around them. So soon, we’ll be starting our operations In Nasik, Jaipur, Ajmer, Nagpur and Pune."

Sarathi Healthcare founders

Sarathi Healthcare is currently being accelerated by Jodhpur-based Marwari Catalysts Ventures, which aims to nurture innovation and economic development in Tier II and Tier III cities of India.

Sushil Sharma, Founder and CEO at Marwari Catalysts said that through an empathetic approach and authentic customer engagement, Sarathi Healthcare has formed a strong community and laid a solid foundation built on trust.

Sarathi’s services include disease management, consultation with healthcare officials on demand as well as on recommendation, regular health check-ups and lab tests, consultation on eating habits, food supplements and nutrients, appointment management, home deliveries of medicines and medical equipments, bookings in hospitals and ambulance facility.





Lavender Singh Rathore – Co-founder & Head of Operation told that, in the wake of the pandemic, the company has been providing care to several elderly COVID-19 patients by managing their home isolation processes.