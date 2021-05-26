[Funding alert] Conversational AI startup Rezo.ai raises seed round led by Modulor Capital, others

Rezo.ai, a conversational AI startup, has raised an undisclosed amount of funding in a seed round led by Modulor Capital, Dexter Angel Network, Veda, and prominent angels including Bhavesh Manglani (Co-founder, Delhivery) and Devesh Sachdev (Founder, Fusion Microfinance).

The Noida-based startup said it plans to use the capital for product development and entering new markets.

Dr Rashi Gupta, Chief Data Scientist and Co-founder, Rezo.ai, said,

“We are confident that our capabilities of disrupting contact centres ecosystem for enterprises across verticals, along with their continued support will be instrumental in shaping up the entire industry and encourage further innovation.”

“We are certain to expand the business and empower many more enterprises with never before offered AI-powered solutions for transforming customer and employee experiences. The investment will also be used to rapidly expand into new markets and grow our teams in the US and the Middle East,” Rashi added.

Rezo.ai is an AI-powered contact centre transforming businesses with its turnkey services for quick scalability and better economics.

It automates customer conversations across various touchpoints — voice, WhatsApp, email, chats, and social media; analyse calls and interaction; coach and train agents and enhance customer experience within built RPA. The startup core works on proprietary algorithms built using machine learning (ML) and natural language processing (NLP).

Rezo.ai’s clientele includes marquee industry names such as Delhivery, USHA, ShipRocket, Dr Lal Path Labs, Care Health Insurance, Reliance Nippon Life Insurance, and Tata AIG to name a few.

The company was founded by an IITian couple - Rashi Gupta (Co-founder and Chief Data Scientist) and Manish Gupta (Co-founder and CEO) in 2017.

“We believe that the next wave is increasingly going to be voice-enabled. Rezo.ai is working at the forefront of this technology and enabling enterprises through customer service automation. The company has built solutions across channels – chat, email, social and voice. Rezo.ai has built a truly vernacular solution supporting 11 languages in voice and several languages in text,” added Tushar Agrawal, Partner at Dexter Angels.

