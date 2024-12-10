Top 10 Youngest Self-Made Entrepreneurs in India 2024

"Youth is not just a number—it's a mindset of innovation, grit, and disruption."

India is witnessing an entrepreneurial revolution led by the country's boldest minds under 35. These individuals have turned passion into purpose, startups into unicorns, and dreams into thriving empires. Whether revolutionizing payments, logistics, or digital entertainment, these young entrepreneurs are reshaping India's economy—one bold move at a time.

Let’s explore the top 10 youngest self-made entrepreneurs in India for 2024, along with their game-changing journeys.

Kaivalya Vohra (21) – Co-founder of Zepto

Founded : 2021

: 2021 Headquarters: Mumbai

Kaivalya Vohra, India’s youngest entrepreneur at just 21, co-founded Zepto, the pioneering quick-commerce grocery delivery app. Born out of his desire to “eliminate urban inconvenience,” Zepto delivers groceries in under 10 minutes, making everyday errands a breeze.

Thought Behind Zepto : Frustrated with slow deliveries during the pandemic, Vohra decided to innovate and cater to India’s growing demand for speed and efficiency.

Impact: Zepto has achieved a staggering valuation of ₹9,100 crore and attracted investments from global venture giants.

Aadit Palicha (22) – Co-founder of Zepto

Founded : 2021

: 2021 Headquarters: Mumbai

Partner-in-crime to Vohra, Aadit Palicha, at 22, shares the same vision: "groceries faster than your hunger hits." Aadit dropped out of Stanford to chase his startup dream, and today, Zepto has millions of satisfied customers across metro cities.

Driving Force : Aadit wanted to redefine India’s last-mile delivery challenges with tech-driven solutions.

Growth Metrics: Zepto has recorded 300% YoY growth in major cities.

Shashvat Nakrani (26) – Co-founder of BharatPe

Founded : 2018

: 2018 Headquarters: New Delhi

When digital payments took center stage in India, Shashvat Nakrani saw a massive gap for small merchants to adopt cashless methods. At 26, he co-founded BharatPe, a revolutionary fintech app that empowers shop owners to accept UPI payments seamlessly.

Thought Behind BharatPe : "Technology for all"—Shashvat aimed to bring India’s unorganized retail sector into the formal digital economy.

Achievements: BharatPe facilitates ₹800 crore transactions daily and has 8 million+ users.

Dilsher Malhi (28) – Founder of Zupee

Founded : 2018

: 2018 Headquarters: New Delhi

Combining fun with finance, Dilsher Malhi turned gaming into a booming industry with Zupee, an online skill-based gaming platform. At 28, his focus is to "make gaming rewarding," and Zupee has struck a chord with millions of daily users.

Vision : Zupee democratizes gaming, blending entertainment with cash rewards.

Market Dominance: Zupee leads India's $3 billion skill-gaming industry.

Karan Mehta (28) – Co-founder of Kissht

Founded : 2015

: 2015 Headquarters: Mumbai

At 28, Karan Mehta co-founded Kissht, a platform simplifying consumer financing. Whether it’s purchasing electronics, smartphones, or lifestyle goods, Kissht enables EMI solutions for a large consumer base, even those with limited credit history.

Thought Behind Kissht : "Financial inclusion for all," empowering aspirational buyers to make their dreams affordable.

Growth: Kissht serves over 5 million customers and operates across 2,000+ cities.

Siddhant Saurabh (29) – Co-founder of Zupee

Founded : 2018

: 2018 Headquarters: New Delhi

Siddhant Saurabh, co-founder of Zupee, envisioned India’s first user-friendly gaming app that combines rewards with engagement. At 29, his expertise in product development has made Zupee an unparalleled platform in India’s gaming space.

Focus : Gamification as the future of digital engagement.

User Base: Over 70 million players enjoy Zupee's diverse offerings.

Ritesh Agarwal (30) – Founder of OYO

Founded : 2012

: 2012 Headquarters: Gurugram

At just 30, Ritesh Agarwal is no stranger to headlines. Founder of OYO, he transformed budget accommodations into an organized sector, providing affordable stays for travelers across the globe.

Thought Process : Ritesh wanted to fix India’s lack of reliable and budget-friendly hotel stays.

Impact: OYO operates in 80+ countries and has served over 100 million guests.

Rajan Bajaj (31) – Founder of Slice

Founded : 2016

: 2016 Headquarters: Guwahati

In a credit-starved youth market, Rajan Bajaj created Slice, a fintech startup offering simplified credit cards for millennials. At 31, Bajaj has empowered young professionals to access credit responsibly.

USP : "Credit without complications" for a generation that demands transparency.

Milestone: Slice has 7 million users and processes ₹5,000 crore annually.

Ankush Sachdeva (31) – Co-founder of ShareChat

Founded : 2015

: 2015 Headquarters: Bengaluru

Ankush Sachdeva saw untapped potential in regional content. At 31, he co-founded ShareChat, a social media platform tailored for vernacular audiences. Today, ShareChat has become India’s answer to local digital engagement.

Vision : Breaking barriers for India’s non-English speaking internet users.

Reach: ShareChat serves 180 million monthly active users across 15+ languages.

Neetish Sarda (31) – Founder of Smartwork

Founded : 2016

: 2016 Headquarters: Gurugram

At 31, Neetish Sarda envisioned a future where workspaces drive productivity and collaboration. Smartwork, India’s leading co-working space startup, now serves top corporations and startups.

Thought Behind Smartwork : Creating smart, flexible workspaces to boost innovation.

Clients: Includes Fortune 500 companies and over 100 enterprises.

These 10 extraordinary young minds have shown that age is no barrier to innovation and success. From reimagining logistics to enhancing fintech and gaming, their ideas are solving real-world problems while creating jobs and driving growth.

If you’re an aspiring entrepreneur, let their stories inspire you: dream, disrupt, and deliver. After all, in the world of entrepreneurship, being "young at heart" is the ultimate edge.