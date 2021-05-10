Google testing new feature in Maps to enable sharing info on availability of beds, medical oxygen

﻿Google﻿ on Monday said it is testing a new feature in Maps that enables people to ask about and share local information on the availability of beds and medical oxygen in select locations.

This is part of the tech giant's efforts to support the relief efforts amid the deadly second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"...we're testing a new feature using the Q&A function in Maps that enables people to ask about and share local information on availability of beds and medical oxygen in select locations. As this will be user generated content and not provided by authorised sources, it may be required to verify the accuracy and freshness of the information before utilising it," it said.

As India reels under the impact of the second wave, hospitals in several states are reeling under a shortage of medical oxygen and beds.

Image Credits: Pixabay

Social media timelines are filled with SOS calls with people looking for oxygen cylinders, hospital beds, plasma donors, and ventilators.

Google said its teams are focused on three priority areas — ensuring people can access the latest and most authoritative information; amplifying vital safety and vaccination messages; and providing financial backing for affected communities, health authorities, and other organisations.

Searches on the COVID-19 vaccine displays key information around side effects, effectiveness, and registration details, while treatment-related queries surface guidance from ministry resources. On YouTube, it is surfacing authoritative information in a set of playlists, about vaccines, preventing the spread of COVID-19, and facts from experts on COVID-19 care.

In addition to showing 2,500 testing centres on Search and Maps, Google is now sharing the locations of over 23,000 vaccination centres nationwide, in English and eight Indian languages, it said.

"And we're continuing to work closely with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to make more vaccination centre information available to users throughout India...we're using our channels to help extend the reach of health information campaigns," it added.

The company said it has been running an internal donation campaign to raise funds for non-profit organisations, including GiveIndia, Charities Aid Foundation India, GOONJ, and United Way of Mumbai.

This campaign has raised over $4.6 million (Rs 33 crore) to date, and continues to generate much-needed support for relief efforts.

Google has also rolled out a COVID Aid campaign on Google Pay, wherein people can donate to non-profit organisations like GiveIndia, Charities Aid Foundation, Goonj, Save the Children, Seeds, UNICEF India (National NGOs), and United Way towards COVID relief work.