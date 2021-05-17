Gurugram-based health education startup ﻿Virohan﻿ on Monday announced that it has raised additional funding from Rebright Partners summing up its Series A round at $3 million.

Earlier in August 2020, the startup had raised $2.8 million across seed and Series A round from elea Foundation for Ethics in Globalisation, the Singh Family Trusts, advised by Artha Impact, Yunus Social Business, Better Capital and Keiretsu Forum.

According to the official statement, Virohan will use the fresh funds to expand to over 160 new campuses pan India with an aim to strengthen the Indian healthcare system with its trained allied healthcare workforce which will help tackle the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. The funding will also help Virohan to augment its proprietary Blended Learning Technology platform, with Virtual Reality based practical training, the company stated.

Virohan’s Blended Learning platform includes on-demand online training through bite sized videos and real time quizzes and gamification. This enables its partner colleges and students to switch seamlessly from in classroom to online learning.

Incorporated in 2018 by Kunaal Dudeja (CEO), Nalin Saluja (CTO) and Archit Jayaswal (CFO), Virohan bridges the gap between industry demand and the skills of the workforce by using its end-to-end proprietary ‘technology skill stack’ to enable job prediction, aggregate training providers and standardise processes across the student journey from mobilisation to training content to placements.

Speaking about the recent development, Kunaal Dudeja stated,

“Virohan has always envisioned becoming the industry leader through our mission to provide a demand-driven and up-to-date curriculum. With this funding, we plan to educate over 1 million students by 2025, through our best-in-class, Blended Learning platform."

This funding is not just going to help us expand operations but will also fuel the Vision and morale of those at Virohan to strive even harder towards our goal and successfully create an army of skilled paramedical workforce for the Indian healthcare system to fight against the ongoing pandemic,” he added.

Commenting on the investment, Brij Bhasin, General Partner, Rebright Partners added,

"Rebright Partners is excited to partner with Virohan to address the critical gaps in trained Healthcare Para-Professionals in India. Virohan's full-stack offering brings in key stakeholders and partners in the ecosystem together on a common platform to solve the challenges faced by students, trainers, hospitals and healthcare innovators."

During the global pandemic, Virohan claims to have trained over 5,500 students and is slated to register almost a doubling of students enrolled from ~1,100 students a year to ~2,000 students a year till date. Over 50 percent of Virohan’s student enrolments are female, the company states.