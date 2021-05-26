India administers over 20 Cr cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage; second country after US

India has become the second country after the US to have crossed 20 crores cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

India achieved this coverage in 130 days as against the USA's feat in 124 days, the ministry stated.

According to data available on Our World In Data and multiple sources, other leading countries in the COVID-19 vaccination drive include the UK, which has reached the 5.1 crore mark in 168 days, Brazil reached the 5.9 crore mark in 128 days, while Germany reached 4.5 crore mark in 149 days.

On the 130th day of the drive, the cumulative COVID vaccination coverage crossed the 20 crore mark (with 20,06,62,456 doses including 15,71,49,593 first dose and 4,35,12,863 second dose of COVID-19 vaccines), according to data available at 7 AM, the ministry said.

As per the latest available data with the Union Health Ministry, over 34 percent population above 45 years has received at least the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in India to date.

Similarly, over 42 percent of the population over 60-years of age in India has received at least the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

As of date, India is using three vaccines against COVID-19 in its immunisation drive. These include Covishield developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford, and Covaxin, by the Indian firm Bharat Biotech, backed by the Indian government. These are approved by the drugs regulatory authority.

The Russian Sputnik V is the third vaccine to get approval from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for Emergency Use Authorisation and is being used in few private hospitals which are expected to be increased over the coming days.

In Phase I of the vaccination drive, started 130 days ago on 16th January, the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for Covid-19 (NEGVAC) prioritised healthcare workers, and frontline workers (both government and private sector).

Phase II of the vaccination drive, started from 1st March 2021, focused on protecting the most vulnerable age groups. These prioritised age groups included persons above 60 years of age and persons above 45 years with associated specified co-morbidities. This was further relaxed to all people above 45 years of age on 1st April 2021.

In Phase III, ‘Liberalised Pricing and Accelerated National COVID-19 Vaccination Strategy’ was adopted on 1st May 2021. Under this strategy, everyone above 18 years of age are eligible for COVID-19 vaccination.