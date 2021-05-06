Infosys doubles Covid relief commitment to Rs 200 Cr

IT services major Infosys has doubled its commitment towards Covid relief efforts to Rs 200 crore that will be used to add hospital beds and augment the supply of oxygen concentrators and ventilators among other activities.

In an email to employees, Infosys Chief Executive Officer Salil Parekh said the company has established vaccination centres for employees and their families at seven of its development centres (DC) across the country, and work is in progress to establish them in other DCs.

Infosys has also collaborated with over 130 hospitals across India, where staff and their family members can get vaccinated.

"We had committed Rs 100 crores last year to support the fight against this pandemic including contribution towards the PM Cares fund. We will continue our efforts across the country in the coming year, and have expanded our original commitment to Rs 200 crores for Covid relief efforts," he said in his email, a copy of which was seen by PTI.

Some of this will be directed to help set up and expand the capacity of Covid care hospital beds, augment the supply of oxygen concentrators and ventilators, as well as provide ration and support funds to migrant labourers and families impacted by the lockdowns, Parekh noted.

He added that the company has contributed to providing PPE kits, sanitisers, medicines, masks, and gloves to support law enforcement officials, health officials, and health institutions.

The Bengaluru-based company is also supporting the Karnataka government with an app called Apthamitra.

"To each of you, I want to say that we are doing everything possible to support you now and, in the weeks ahead. Our company is coming together to help us all be better prepared for what lies ahead," he said.

The massive rise in infections in the second wave of the pandemic has led to hospitals in several states reeling under a shortage of medical oxygen and beds. Social media timelines are filled with SOS calls with people looking for oxygen cylinders, hospital beds, plasma donors, and ventilators.

Organisations across the spectrum have come forward to source and donate oxygenators, breathing machines, and ventilators.

IT companies like Tata Consultancy Services and HCL Technologies are taking a number of steps to contribute to these efforts, including setting up Covid care centres at their facilities.

Capgemini has committed Rs 50 crore to augment medical infrastructure in India, while SAP said it is doubling its COVID-19 Emergency Fund that was announced last year to 6 million euros. Accenture has pledged $ 25 million (about Rs 185 crore) for pandemic relief efforts in the country.

Parekh said employee Covid Care Centres have been set up at Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Mysore, Mangalore, and Gurugram.

"We are working as fast as we can to set up similar Covid Care Centres in other cities, subject to approvals from local policymakers. To support employees who are now working from their hometowns around the country, we have partnered with over 1,500 hospitals across India, for the treatment of employees and their families," Parekh said.

He added that the company has collaborated with ambulance providers, testing labs, video medical consultations, etc. in most of the major cities to support staff.

The executive highlighted that several clients of Infosys have communicated their support.

"Our clients have increasing needs that we are best positioned to provide, and we will ensure we deliver the highest quality of service while keeping all of your health and safety foremost...We will walk, one step at a time, through this current situation, and emerge with strength and grace," he said.