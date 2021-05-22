[Jobs Roundup] These openings may help you land a role at DevOps startup Esper

Esper, the Android DevOps platform for intelligent edge devices, this week announced it raised $30 million in a Series B round led by Scale Venture Partners, with participation from existing investors, including Madrona Venture Group, Root Ventures, Ubiquity Ventures, and Haystack.

The investment brings Esper's total funding to $40.6 million, following a $7.6 million Series A fundraise in February 2020.

The startup claims that it helps companies securely streamline deployment and management for distributed fleets of Android edge devices, creating positive user experiences that can rapidly scale.

According to the official statement, with the new funding, Esper plans to continue to build out its product portfolio and expand its infrastructure platform to support even larger workloads.

Additionally, the startup plans to expand its team in India and the US, and hire for engineering in cloud, Android, and full-stack, in addition to product and programme management, user experience, marketing, and sales.

If you'd like to be part of Esper's growth story, these job openings may be for you:

Android Engineer

Experience required: 0-3 years

In this role, the candidate is expected to demonstrate a good understanding of Google's Android design principles and interface guidelines, and is expected to have experience in developing Android apps. They should also have a basic understanding of Android debugging concepts as well as Linux/Unix.

Willingness to write accompanying sample code and blog posts to support the rollout of new apps and features to the development community is also a requirement for this role.

Frontend Engineer - Flux/Redux

Experience required: N/A

In this role, the frontend engineer will ensure effective design, development, validation and support activities in line with product requirements and architectural requirements. The candidate is also expected to ensure continual knowledge management, adherence to organisational guidelines and processes, and demonstrate knowledge of React.js, its core principles, and popular React.js workflows such as Flux or Redux.

Android Engineer - Java/SDK Programming

Experience required: 0-2 years

As a core member of Android team, the candidate will influence how Esper builds individual features and take ownership of end-to-end product quality that will help make the app reliable. The Android engineer will engage with an experienced cross-disciplinary staff to conceive and design an innovative way to secure and manage Android-based devices.

Motion Graphics Designer

Experience required: 4+ years

The motion graphics designer will design cutting-edge motion graphics to bring Esper's videos to life, some of which may be integrated overlays with live-action, and others may be full-scale animated videos. The candidate will also provide creative vision to the editing process, create 2D and 3D animations from scratch, and be a key part of the original creative vision at the start of each project.

Performance Marketing Manager

Experience required: 5-10 years

The performance marketing manager will be responsible for the acquisition and activation of potential leads and prospects, lead the execution of inbound marketing campaigns from start to end, help develop and launch account-based marketing programmes, create a framework to set and evaluate goals for every campaign, and more.

