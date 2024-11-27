Zoho Corp’s BPM brand Qntrl targets Indian enterprises with new capabilities

Qntrl, a business process management (BPM) platform under the SaaS giant ﻿Zoho Corporation﻿, has launched a new version of its platform, introducing new features targeting enterprises with a focus on the Indian market.

Some of its capabilities include Bridge, a tool that enables automation of workflows across cloud and legacy systems, and Circuit—a visual IT workflow orchestration engine that simplifies coding and managing business processes.

Unlike other BPM solutions in the market, Qntrl's platform offers native support for building hybrid workflows, the company said in a statement.

“Qntrl’s latest version introduces advanced capabilities designed to address the special needs of medium and large enterprises. The latest version introduces 50+ new features, including Lite Users, Bridge, Circuit, Board Templates, and Sandbox environment,” Gopalakrishnan Vaikuntam, Global Product Manager, Qntrl, told YourStory.

He added, “The platform aims at bridging the gap between IT and business teams, fostering collaboration without technical barriers. This ensures enterprises can align complex workflows with business objectives, positioning Qntrl as a holistic BPM platform for modern needs.”

Launched in 2022, Qntrl aims to simplify workflow management by removing repetitive tasks and processing to improve enterprise efficiency. Since its inception, the platform has gained significant traction among enterprises, continuously enhancing its platform to cater to their needs, the company said in a statement.

As of 2024, the platform has recorded 30% growth, with India emerging as its largest market. It has also witnessed a 30% increase in mid-market and enterprise segments this year, counting Exide Energy, Hexagon India, Ideaforge, and Polybond as its customers.

“Our growth in the mid-market and enterprise segments is attributed to three primary factors: firstly, we offer tailored solutions for the unique and complex needs of enterprises. The second factor that has really helped us is our focus on security and compliance. With stringent data protection policies and certifications (17 and counting), Qntrl appeals to organisations prioritising security,” Vaikuntam said.

He further noted that shifting market trends, especially the fragmented workflows resulting from post-pandemic hybrid work models, have been helpful.

Bridge enables enterprises to create hybrid workflows that integrate cloud-based and legacy on-premises systems, whereas Circuit helps enterprise IT teams to visually design and automate complex processes.

Qntrl ensures legacy and system-of-record (SOR) software remain reliable by managing data dependencies, i.e., the relationships and interactions between different data sources and applications. It also makes the user interface easier for enterprise users by providing better contextual information, the company said.