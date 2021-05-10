Lenovo commits Rs 8 Cr towards fighting COVID-19 in India

PC maker ﻿Lenovo﻿ on Monday announced aid worth Rs 8 crore towards COVID-19 relief work in India through Lenovo Foundation.

Of this funding, Rs 5 crore will be donated in the form of medical equipment such as oxygen concentrators, refillable oxygen cylinders, invasive ventilators, and oximeters to hospitals where the need is high. The remaining Rs 3 crore will be dedicated towards hospital extensions and supporting medical frontline workers.

"As India struggles with the latest, brutal wave of COVID-19, we at Lenovo are supporting employees, partners, customers, and friends in their efforts to stay safe," Lenovo India said.

"Lenovo has committed Rs 8 crore towards COVID-19 relief to meet India's short-term and long-term requirements via the Lenovo Foundation," it added.

The company also appealed to all employees, partners, and customers to contribute to this cause and donate medical equipment to those in need.

"In case you are interested in donating for this cause or know people who would be interested, kindly head to the America India Foundation page to contribute.

"We thank every person at Lenovo for all they are doing to help not just Lenovo but also the customers who count on us and the communities that we call home. Together, we know we can meet these challenges," Lenovo India said.

Lenovo is setting up hospital extension facilities in state government hospitals in Gurugram and Bengaluru in partnership with America India Foundation (AIF). These are pre-fabricated mobile air-conditioned hospital facilities with ICU beds, ventilators, and oxygen concentrators.

Lenovo is also supporting frontline workers in hospitals with food kits in Ahmedabad across ambulance attendants, wards boys, and nurses in partnership with Yuva Unstoppable.

In another development, Dr Ashutosh Tewari (Global Cancer Foundation, USA) and Baba Kalyani (Bharat Forge, India), in collaboration with the Anupam Kher Foundation recently started an initiative called “Project Heal India”.

Through this initiative, the aim is to aid in the current fight against COVID-19 across India by providing medical aid and other relief during these unprecedented times.

According to the press statement, the organisations will provide critical equipment and other life-supporting devices to needy institutions and hospitals across India. The first consignment of CrossVent Ventilators (ICU Critical Care), Medtronic Ventilators, ResMed non-invasive ventilation devices, and oxygen concentrators are expected to arrive in India within the week, it stated.