No iPhone 9 or Windows 9: Why did the tech giants skip them?

If you’ve ever wondered why Apple and Microsoft skipped right past the iPhone 9 and Windows 9, you’re not alone. It seems like they might be avoiding certain numbers for a reason. There are theories that tech firms avoid the number 9 due to superstitions, but is there more to the story?

These gaps in their product lines may hold some interesting insights into these tech giants' strategic decisions and branding. Let’s dig into why Apple and Microsoft chose to leapfrog these numbers!

Apple’s game-changing leap: iPhone X

Apple’s decision to skip the iPhone 9 and jump straight to the iPhone X (pronounced “ten”) in 2017 wasn’t just a quirky choice; it was a calculated move. The iPhone X was introduced to mark the 10th anniversary of the iPhone line, and Apple wanted to make a splash.

By skipping the iPhone 9, Apple emphasised the value of the iPhone X as a groundbreaking redesign rather than just another upgrade. The iPhone X brought a dramatic shift with its almost bezel-less stunning 2,436 x 1,125 pixels OLED display and Face ID, moving away from the traditional design that characterised earlier models.

This unique move helped Apple underline the revolutionary element of the iPhone X and set it apart from its predecessors. The news of bypassing the iPhone 9 created buzz amongst people wondering why and curious about the latest release making it a clever branding strategy.

In short, this wasn’t just about overlooking a number but celebrating a milestone and signalling a major leap forward in smartphone technology.

Microsoft’s strategic skip: Windows 10

Software giant Microsoft’s 2015 switch from Windows 8.1 to Windows 10 wasn’t a random number skip but a strategic decision influenced by several factors. Windows 8 had faced criticism for its confusing interface and did not appeal to users like its predecessor.

So by abandoning Windows 9, Microsoft aimed to distance itself from the mixed reception of Windows 8 and present Windows 10 as a fresh start. Another reason for skipping Windows 9 was to avoid potential confusion with “Windows 9x” (a reference to Windows 95 and 98), and “Windows 9” that could have caused conflicts.

Windows 10 was designed to bring together the best aspects of Windows 7 and 8, creating a more user-friendly experience while addressing previous complaints. The leap to Windows 10 was as much about making a comeback and avoiding technical and branding complications.

The power of branding and perception

Both Apple and Microsoft’s decisions to skip these numbers reveal how critical branding and perception are in tech product launches. For Apple, the iPhone X wasn’t just a new model; it was a celebration of a decade of innovation. The number “10” helped underscore the significance of this milestone and differentiate it from the usual annual updates.

Also Read 7 Global brands that have become beloved Indian icons

For Microsoft, skipping to Windows 10 was about clearly stating that they were addressing user concerns and offering something fundamentally new. It wasn’t just about avoiding confusion with older software but about resetting expectations and presenting a cohesive vision for the future of Windows.

In both cases, the choice to skip numbers was a strategic move designed to enhance brand perception and align with broader product goals. It demonstrates how tech companies use product names and numbers to communicate major shifts, celebrate achievements, and manage user expectations.

The takeaway

Skipping the iPhone 9 and Windows 9 wasn't just a numbering decision - it was a strategic move that significantly influenced how these products were viewed. As tech companies push the boundaries of innovation, it's fascinating to think about the creative strategies they'll use to leave a lasting impression.