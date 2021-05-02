Mission Oxygen aims to procure over 6,000 oxygen concentrators in the next two weeks

As the number of people contracting COVID-19 touches 19.2 million, the need for oxygen is increasing with each passing day. Several hospitals across India have been reporting a shortage of oxygen, with the lives of several people under threat.

Mission Oxygen, an initiative by Democracy People Foundation, is helping hospitals across India get immediate access to oxygen concentrators. The initiative has helped over 14 hospitals across the country receive 100 oxygen concentrators, and within this week, it will be getting 1,200 more. The team is looking to get more than 6,000 oxygen concentrators by May 15.

Image: Democracy People Foundation

"We managed (to procure) about 500 concentrators in about 12 hours," says Rahul Aggarwal, Co-founder of Designhill, in an earlier conversation with Shradha Sharma, CEO and Founder, YourStory.

Democracy People Foundation comprises Rahul Aggarwal and Varun Aggarwal of Designhill; Uday Anand, Founder, Crush Fitness India; Shikher Gupta, Founder, Cuttlefish; and Satvacart Founder Rahul Hari Saxena.

Through a fundraiser on Ketto.org, the team has been able to raise Rs 4 crore by April 24, out of the target of Rs 5 crore. The team had procured 500 concentrators from China.

"We have a requirement from hospitals in Maharashtra, UP, Delhi, Gujarat, etc., for more than 5,000 concentrators. And that's just the tip of the iceberg," Rahul said earlier.

Though Rahul says people have been asking the team to provide the concentrators on a one-on-one basis, the team is looking to provide the equipment to the organisations and healthcare providers, which are in dire need and are looking for help.

Last week, the 100 percent not-for-profit initiative had already placed an order for 100 more concentrators. It procured the concentrators before China closed for Labour Day and Dragon Boat Festival.