Omega Seiki Mobility invests Rs 100 Cr to build COVID-19 hospitals, labs, oxygen plants

Omega Seiki Mobility has said it is investing Rs 100 crore in setting up dedicated hospitals, molecular labs for COVID-19 testing, in collaboration with overseas partners as well as oxygen plants as part of its aim to augment healthcare infrastructure in the country amid the pandemic.

Omega Seiki, which is part of the Anglian Omega group, also announced the opening of a dedicated free-of-cost COVID-19 hospital in Faridabad on Thursday, which is equipped with oxygen, in partnership with the Haryana government.

The company has airlifted oxygen concentrators from South Korea, which can cater to 30 patients at a time in this hospital, that are assisting in taking care of COVID-19 patients and strengthening to fight against the pandemic, the company said.

Uday Narang, Chairman, Anglian Omega Group and Dr Deb Mukherjee, Managing Director, Omega Seiki Pvt. Ltd.

The company was approached by people of Dabua Colony and Sanjay Colony in Faridabad for help since they have access to limited access to medical resources during pandemic and it began working to address the same without delays, says Uday Narang, Chairman, Omega Seiki Mobility.

"At present, we have four doctors and 20 medical staff on duty. In future, we have a provision to increase the capacity to 250 beds. During this worse-than-ever situation, we want these facilities to reach the underprivileged," he said.

We have started with this one hospital and plan to build more. We will be investing Rs 100 crore in the healthcare sector and also set up a medical oxygen plant and COVID-19 testing facility in the near future, Narang said.

The company is opening up Molecular labs under GeneiX Satya labs, with investments from the company and UAE based investors, he said, adding starting from Haryana company, the facility will be expanded nationally going forward.

Besides, Omega Seiki said it is airlifting a completely-built 8-tonnes oxygen plant from South Korea, which will be fixed at IMT Faridabad and it is expected to be operational by next month.

As part of its #MissionZindagi campaign, the company will also set up mobile oxygen plants, with concentrators sourced from South Korea, in its e-cargo Rage+ for the tier II/III cities under which, the vehicle will be fitted with an oxygen concentrator that can provide oxygen to 25-30 people at a time, it said.

Mission Zindagi will be visiting different cities and towns of Haryana, providing oxygen to patients, it added.

We are on the ground, working and expanding. Our next stop is Uttar Pradesh. I also urge the people with an abundance of resources and finances, to not leave their country during these critical times and rather to come forward and help, said Deb Mukherji, Managing Director, ﻿Omega Seiki﻿.