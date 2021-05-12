OYO announces 4-day week and no-reasons-asked infinite paid leaves for its employees

In the wake of the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in India, OYO has announced a 4-day week for the month of May and 'no reasons asked' infinite paid leaves for its employees till July.

In an email (of which YourStory has a copy) to its employees, Ritesh Agarwal, Founder and Group CEO of OYO, shared the two initiatives with employees, and said that he truly hopes that this will make it easier for "us to tide through the next few weeks. OYO is moving to a 4-day week for the month of May," he said.

In a statement shared with YourStory, Ritesh said,

"COVID-19 continues to test our physical and mental well-being. One thing that truly matters is having more time for our loved ones and ourselves. Inspired by startups and large companies alike, we began a few initiatives this week at OYO. Starting today, we are moving to a 4-day work week but implementing it slightly differently, making Wednesdays off to let OYOpreneurs have a mid-week breather."

ALSO READ OYO launches VaccinAid feature to show vaccination status of hotel staff on its on app

"We also launched no questions asked flexible infinite paid leaves where OYOpreneurs can take a leave when they want. I will personally utilise this time to wind down, be with my family, volunteering with the OYO COVID War Room, and talking to a few friends and colleagues whose families have been impacted severely in the last few weeks. I hope and pray that we all emerge out of this crisis sooner. Until then, we must all have each other’s back and tide over this crisis together," he added.

In his email to OYO employees, Ritesh wrote, "...these are incredibly tough times. I truly hope you are doing everything you can to stay safe. While we all pray that this wave flattens soon, we know that the next 2-3 months are not going to be easy. Stress levels at home and in our minds are high. Two things help. First, talking to and spending time with the people we love and trust. Spouse, parents, children, friends. And second, finding sources of everyday positivity. Yoga, music, cooking, pets, et al."

He advised employees to not use this time to catch up on work. If this is helpful and times don't get better, the company will once again consider whether there is a need for more mid-week day-offs for the month of June.

"Please take a mid-week breather. Take the time to finish chores, spend time with your children, care for your loved ones and volunteer for crisis causes that matter to you," Ritesh added.

The infinite 'no reasons asked' paid leaves till July are paid leaves, and over and above the already available privilege and sick leaves.