Building Tomorrow's Tech Hub: Rajasthan's IT & Startup Pre-Summit Takes Centre Stage

Rajasthan is on the brink of a technological transformation, positioning itself as a dynamic hub for innovation and entrepreneurship. With the state's commitment to fostering a robust startup ecosystem, the upcoming Information Technology & Startup Pre-Summit, themed "Building a Resilient Future – Lessons from Leading Innovators," promises to be a pivotal event in this journey. Scheduled for November 12, 2024, from 9 am to 5 pm, this summit will take place in Jaipur and is organized by iStart Rajasthan in collaboration with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

The Power of Technology and AI

In today's fast-evolving world, technology and artificial intelligence (AI) are crucial drivers of change. This summit will underscore the significance of leveraging AI and technological advancements to propel Rajasthan's industries forward, paving the way for innovation and economic resilience. Harnessing AI can not only streamline processes but also create cutting-edge solutions to complex challenges across various sectors, reinforcing Rajasthan’s potential as a tech-driven state.

"Rajasthan has always been a land of resilience and innovation, and today, with AI and cutting-edge technology, we have the opportunity to redefine the future. By embracing these transformative tools, we can drive new industries, create sustainable solutions, and unlock untapped potential, not just for Rajasthan, but for the world," says Ajay Data, CEO, Data Ingenious Global Ltd.

iStart Rajasthan: Supporting Innovation and Skilling

Spearheaded by the Department of IT and Communication, Government of Rajasthan, iStart is the force behind this transformation. Acting as a comprehensive platform, iStart is dedicated to nurturing innovation, expanding job opportunities, and attracting investments. Through mentorship, funding opportunities, and a strong network of investors, iStart plays a vital role in shaping Rajasthan's entrepreneurial landscape. Already supporting over 5,000 startups, iStart has significantly contributed to job creation and economic growth in the region.

Skilling remains a top priority, as iStart equips entrepreneurs with the essential knowledge and tools to thrive in a competitive, tech-driven landscape. These efforts not only empower local startups but also contribute to a sustainable ecosystem primed for innovation. Additionally, its targeted training initiatives and industry partnerships ensure that participants gain practical skills and real-world experience, making them immediately employable in Rajasthan's growing tech ecosystem.

Prelude to Rising Rajasthan: Replete, Responsible, Ready

The Information Technology & Startup Pre-Summit serves as a vital precursor to the highly anticipated Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit, taking place from December 9-11, 2024, at the Jaipur Exhibition and Convention Centre (JECC).

"Rajasthan's rich heritage of art, culture, and craftsmanship can be the foundation for a vibrant ecosystem of skills and innovation. By investing in skill development, especially in the creative and digital sectors, we can empower our youth to lead with creativity and technology, driving local growth and global recognition," says Diwakar Gandhi, Co-founder & Co CEO, Centre for Entertainment Arts.

With the theme "Replete, Responsible, Ready," the Rising Rajasthan Summit emphasizes the state’s preparedness to embrace sustainable development, attract global investment, and promote inclusive economic growth. The event will feature investor meetings and sector-focused sessions, highlighting Rajasthan’s readiness to support private-sector engagement and innovation across various industries.

"The upcoming AVGC Policy in Rajasthan is part of India's broader effort to shine as a leader in the space of the global digital economy. With the right policy support, we plan to create jobs, foster creative talent and contribute significantly to the worldwide entertainment ecosystem," adds Sameer Jain, Managing Director, Primus Partners India.

What to Expect at the Pre-Summit

> Rajasthan’s Vision for IT & Innovation: Industry leaders will share insights on positioning Rajasthan as a premier destination for technology and innovation.

> Keynote Addresses: Esteemed government officials and successful entrepreneurs will deliver addresses, sharing stories of resilience, challenges, and triumphs in their entrepreneurial journeys.

> Roundtable Discussions: Thought-provoking discussions with industry experts, academia, and other stakeholders will focus on fostering collaboration and generating actionable ideas that strengthen Rajasthan’s startup framework.

> Networking Opportunities: Attendees can connect with fellow entrepreneurs, investors, and industry leaders, building partnerships that are essential for advancing Rajasthan’s startup ecosystem.

Setting the Stage for Rising Rajasthan

The Information Technology & Startup Pre-Summit is more than an event—it is part of a movement towards a resilient future for Rajasthan's startups. By uniting innovators, policymakers, and thought leaders, the summit aims to inspire actionable solutions that will fuel the state’s growth.

As we look forward to the Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit, this pre-summit will lay the foundation for impactful dialogues and partnerships in the technology sector. For more information about Rising Rajasthan and its initiatives, please visit Rising Rajasthan.