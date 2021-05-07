Twitter announces Tip Jar to allow users raise money on the microblogging platform

Twitter is testing a new feature called Tip Jars, which will allow users to raise money on the microblogging site.

In a blog post, Esther Crawford, Senior Product Manager, Twitter, said, users around the world who tweet in English will see a "Tip Jar" feature — a new way for people to send and receive tips. The microblogging platform also clarified that it takes no cut out of the tips made.

"Starting today, everyone using Twitter in English can send tips to applicable accounts on Twitter for iOS and Android," read the blog.

As of now, a limited group of people around the world who use Twitter in English, including creators, journalists, experts, and non-profits, have access to the new feature. Soon, more people will be able to add 'Tip Jar' to their profile, and Twitter will expand this feature to more languages.

The blog further read that the payment service availability and features vary by region. It is unclear when the feature will come out of the test run and will be available to users in India.

"You drive the conversation on Twitter, and we want to make it easier for you to support each other beyond Follows, Retweets, and Likes," Esther wrote in a blog post. "This is the first step in our work to create new ways for people to receive and show support on Twitter - with money."

If an account’s Tip Jar is enabled, users can see the Tip Jar icon next to the Follow button on their profile page. Users can tap the icon and see a list of payment services or platforms, which the account has enabled.

They can select from the payment services or platforms available, which will redirect them to the selected payment app, where they can show their support by making a payment of their choice.

Twitter has enabled users to add payment services, including Bandcamp, Cash App, Patreon, PayPal, and Venmo. According to the announcement, users can also send tips within Spaces — Twitter's audio chat feature — on the Android app.