Quartr Design is leading the digital revolution in Tier II cities

Coimbatore-based Quartr Design, a prominent branding and digital technology agency founded in 2017, is on track to achieve a remarkable milestone of Rs 35 crore in revenue. The agency has established itself as a leader in the highly competitive landscape of Tier II cities, leveraging its founders' rich experience in marketing, branding, and technology to deliver top-notch services to clients across various sectors.

The founders of Quartr Design, Vaishnavi Venkatesh, Kumar Subramaniam, and Vigneshwaran Pitchai, collectively bring 30+ years of experience from renowned companies like Zoho and Vakilsearch. Their diverse expertise enables the agency to provide comprehensive solutions tailored to the unique needs of its clients. Venkatesh, with a Master’s in Business Management & Entrepreneurship, along with Subramaniam and Pitchai, both holding engineering degrees, forms a dynamic leadership team.





Quartr Design specialises in a wide array of services, including Shopify development, performance marketing, branding, web and mobile application development, and recently added services like video production. With a growing team of over 60 members, the agency has expanded its operations beyond Coimbatore to Chennai, further cementing its presence in the digital landscape.

Recognised clients and diverse sectors

Quartr Design has an impressive portfolio of clients, including GRT, Freshworks, Deyga, TVS Group, and Aswin's Sweets, among others. The agency caters to various sectors, such as skincare, health and wellness, clothing and accessories, and real estate, serving clients not only in India but also in the UAE, the US, and Australia. In Coimbatore, it is a leader in the digital space and uses innovation and quality to ensure the brand stands out in the Global Forum.

Achievements and milestones

In the last seven years, the agency has reached several significant milestones. It has successfully built a strong team and been instrumental in empowering numerous women entrepreneurs to run their businesses successfully. Quartr Design has helped three brands with relatively small teams reach over Rs 35 crore in annual turnover, showcasing its effectiveness in delivering results.

The agency has also earned recognition as Shopify experts, securing a place in the marketplace. It has aided in the acquisition of an Australian-based health and wellness brand Love Thy Oils, and launched a SaaS application in the Shopify marketplace. Quartr Design participated in the angel investment round for Chennai-based SaaS startup, Zepic, which successfully raised $2.1 million in pre-seed funding. Expanding its horizons, the company has also ventured into the D2C segment.

Client trust and quality commitment

Clients choose Quartr Design for its unwavering commitment to quality and skill. The agency prides itself on working as an integral part of the brands it serves, providing the comfort of an in-house team. Starting with a single service, Quartr Design has evolved into a 360-degree service provider, allowing clients to access all necessary services under one roof. Many clients work on a retainer basis, creating an environment conducive to continuous growth and analysis.

“Our journey has been one of resilience and growth, fuelled by our commitment to our clients' success. We see ourselves as growth partners and believe that our clients' achievements reflect our dedication and hard work,” Venkatesh says.

This ethos has been a cornerstone of the agency’s philosophy, fostering strong relationships with clients built on trust and transparency.

Strategic decisions and growth factors

The founders of Quartr Design embarked on this journey without external consultations, driven by a shared vision and trust in one another. The agency's initial focus was on survival, with the founders relying on freelancing income to sustain their families in the first year. Despite these challenges, they never considered quitting and embraced every opportunity that came their way.

With diverse expertise in design, marketing, and technology, the co-founders recognised the importance of strategic financial decisions. Pitchai believes strongly in “prioritising cash flow and minimising asset investments”. “We’ve always maintained a positive financial position, ensuring timely payments to their team and reasonable payment terms for clients—this has helped a 200% YoY growth,” he says.

What’s in the future?

Quartr Design has ambitious plans to scale the brands it works with to reach Rs 100 crore in revenue. The agency is focused on strengthening its partnerships to expand services and exploring new verticals across the country. It also aims to grow its team to over 100 members within the next two years while continuously innovating in product development to support the D2C segment.

Quartr Design embodies the spirit of resilience, strategic growth, and an unwavering commitment to client success. With a portfolio that includes over 100 brands, such as Parachute, D'lecta, Texvalley, Kushals, Kanakavalli,Youneek Pro Science, and Darling Retail, the agency has made substantial contributions to its clients’ performance. Its dedication and passion have attracted prestigious partnerships with platforms like Shopify, Zepic, Freshworks, PayU, and Shopflo.

As Quartr Design approaches its Rs 35 crore revenue milestone, it stands as a testament to the potential of homegrown businesses in Tier II cities. The agency's journey reflects the transformative power of creativity, collaboration, and unwavering commitment to excellence. With its sights set on the future, Quartr Design is poised to continue making significant strides in the branding and digital technology landscape, further solidifying its role as an industry leader.