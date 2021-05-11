Startups fight COVID-19: Unofin launches Covid Corridor to assist patients find beds across Delhi NCR, Jaipur, and Chandigarh

Delhi-based healthcare and fintech startup Unofin, which offers instant digital and contactless pay later options for healthcare consumption, has announced a new initiative called Covid Corridor. Through this, the startup aims to assist those looking for oxygen beds across its network of 550+ partner hospitals in Delhi NCR, Jaipur, and Chandigarh.

People can call at 8955 8955 89 to check hospital bed availability in the Uno partner network or to book free COVID teleconsultation.

“The second wave of this pandemic has wreaked havoc in the country with the serious scarcity of hospital beds and oxygen support. Leveraging our network of providers and technology, we are enabling access to Covid care for the consumers and our financing facility offers much-needed financial support, given the economic hardships for the majority population”, said Tushar Agarwal, Co-founder, Unofin, in a press statement shared by the company.

Unofin said it is on a mission to save over 1,000 lives and assist over 5,000 patients by providing free teleconsultation along with an option to finance out-of-pocket healthcare expenses in no-cost pay later options.

The team said Delhi-NCR has seen over 20,000 new Covid-19 cases in over 15 consecutive days, and there is a steep shortage of healthcare infrastructure and information on real-time bed availability. While the state government has been trying to ramp up capacities, finding a hospital bed is a daily fight for thousands of Delhi residents.

"More than 60 percent of hospital bed requests are from panic-stricken COVID-19 patients with mild symptoms. Covid patients with mild symptoms can undergo isolation at home and do not need hospital admission. To counsel such patients, we have started offering free teleconsultation by experienced doctors," said Soumya Arora, Co-founder, Unofin, who previously worked with startups such as Rivigo and Oyorooms.

Unofin aims to solve this very shortage in the National Capital Region. Founded in 2018, the startup has raised $1.6 million in funding from angels like Brijesh Agrawal, Co-founder Indiamart; Ashish Gupta, Partner, Grant Thornton; and Dr Atul Kapoor, Founder, Regency Healthcare.

The startup has also launched QR-code-based instant, digital, and contactless payment options across its partner network powered by its artificial intelligence-based proprietary lending solution. It plans to fund healthcare expenses, including diagnostics, insurance, pharma, and at-home consumption across the lifecycle of a customer through its virtual credit limit.