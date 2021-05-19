WIMWIsure launches AI-enabled bot to help citizens find a vaccination slot

Ahmedabad-based insurtech startup WIMWIsure has launched a messaging bot on the popular messaging platform WhatsApp to make it easier for citizens to get notifications on the availability of vaccination slots.

Citizens can simply drop a text on the number along with their pin code and age and be notified as soon as the slot is available at a nearby centre, following which the user can book the slot on CoWIN website.

“The second wave of the pandemic has majorly impacted our country and overwhelmed our healthcare system. Finding vaccination slots is extremely crucial in the fight against COVID-19 and increasingly difficult as well. This user-friendly service will simplify searching for availability for vaccines at the click of a finger,” said WIMWIsure Founder and CEO Ravinder Kumar.

Source: Pixabay

The startup, which provides on-demand video inspection for insurable assets, has integrated its conversational AI technology with available Open APIs, to trigger notifications through WhatsApp. It is also working on other areas of coordination for COVID-19 resources by mitigating the demand-supply gap for real-time availability.

The AI-enabled chatbot claims to be making the process fast and efficient by taking away the need to keep an incessant watch on the official website or mobile application. As per the startup, this is particularly challenging for less tech-savvy, elderly, and the poor, who are often not comfortable operating the portal or application but are fluent with WhatsApp as a messaging platform.

Currently users from more than 800 pin codes are using the platform with over one lakh interactions.

Interested people can visit here or send a message to +91 78386 34968.

WIMWIsure is an AI-enabled insurance service platform for general insurers, direct brokers, and insurance intermediaries for on demand inspection of insurable assets. Launched in 2017, the insurtech offers solutions for instant insurance quotes, on-demand vehicle inspections, automated claims management platform, and a unique insurer’s declared value calculator. The tech startup has completed 3.5 lakh+ video vehicle inspections till date.