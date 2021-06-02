Binny Bansal co-founded xto10x acquires HR tech startup Dockabl

Binny Bansal co-founded xto10x — a Bengaluru-based startup consulting and SaaS tech company — on Wednesday acquired Delhi-based HR tech startup Dockabl for an undisclosed value.

Founded in 2017 by Samarth Masson and Sanjeev Grover, Dockabl provides HR-focused solutions for employee performance management through a SaaS model.

Speaking on the development, Saikiran Krishnamurthy, Co-founder, xto10x, said, “Dockabl is an easy and simple-to-use performance management tool for all organisations to adopt. Given the ease with which it can adapt into multiple design choices, the tool can become the preferred employee performance management tool for startups and enterprises alike.”

Dockabl founders (left to right): Sanjeev Grover and Samarth Masson

According to xto10x, the acquisition of Dockabl will strengthen its product suite, which includes 10xGoals (an OKR strategy to execution platform) and 10xPeople (employee sentiment analysis and engagement platform).

“The full suite will now allow a comprehensive solution for organisations to align company objectives, link them to employees' performance, and manage feedback reviews — all on one single platform,” a statement by xto10x read.

Co-founded in 2018 by Flipkart co-founder Binny Bansal, Saikiran Krishnamurthy, and Neeraj Aggarwal, the Bengaluru-based startup helps organisations in scaling their operations through efficiency across 10 key elements — business design, OKRs (Objectives and Key Results), people, culture, and operational excellence.

The experience of the three co-founders, working in companies such as Flipkart, McKinsey, and Ola, provides the extra edge in terms of mentoring or consulting to the startups or enterprises. It provides services in three main areas — technology and product suite for scaling, a learning platform, and a diagnostic offering.

Xto10x consults, mentors, and provides SaaS-based solutions to startups and enterprises. The company claims to work with over 150 brands, including Cred, Licious, Meesho, ClearTax, Dunzo, upGrad, SuprDaily, Hopscotch, Sterlite, etc.

On the other hand, Dockabl has a set of clients such as Becton, Dickinson and Company, Bajaj Capital, Airbnb, and Porter. In 2019, the HR tech startup had raised $1.26 million in a pre-Series A round from a group of angel investors.