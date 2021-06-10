Consumers seek new paths to better health, nutrition and immunity

The year 2020 will go down in history as a turning point for the world. Defined by the COVID-19 pandemic, the year revolutionized how people live, work, and communicate, possibly forever. While the impact of the pandemic continues to shape people’s lives and livelihoods, it also shifted the focus back on the importance of health and wellness.

Gym and fitness were part of healthy living for millennials in pre-pandemic India. But today, as consumers reel under rising medical costs–an inevitable outcome of today’s lifestyle choices–the pandemic has made them more discerning about how they treat their bodies. Self-care has become the new essential. There is a shift towards a holistic and preventative approach to wellness, as consumers across age groups are seeking optimum nutrition and strong immunity along with regular exercise.

Filling the nutritional gaps

Consumers today are informed, aware and conscious about the fact that their regular diet is not enough to meet the nutritional deficit, leading to a growing interest in vitamins and dietary supplements. Increasingly, consumers are opting for optimum nutrition and strong immunity through quality health supplements, immunity supporting products along with regular exercise to maintain holistic health.

In fact, according to a BCG COVID-19 consumer sentiment survey, demand for nutritional supplements and organic foods rose by nearly 30 percent since the onset of the outbreak. It is becoming an innate part of how Indians live in isolation that has tested their emotional, mental and physical health intensely.

Going ‘back to local’ is another trend that is on the rise, as consumers, especially millennials, embrace traditional ingredients and products to maintain health and immunity.

According to Google search trends, home remedies such as kadha, and common kitchen ingredients believed to have health benefits like turmeric, tulsi, ginger and amla, witnessed an increase in uptake in over 51 percent of Indian households.

With the onset of the pandemic, many Indian households have made traditional ingredients part of their diet. Herbal products are resonating with consumers, especially among the youth, because of native ingredients such as Tulsi, Ashwagandha, and Mulethi.

According to Karvy Insights, there is a growing influence of yoga and Ayurveda on the global community–leading to adoption of traditional Indian preparations and ingredients. Take Chyawanprash by Nutrilite from Amway, for instance, which is enriched with potent ingredients from Ayurveda, and helps in rebuilding strength, stamina and vitality that’s much needed in the stress of the modern lifestyle. Companies like Amway witnessed an upward trend in the sale of its immunity supporting products, including the herbal range supporting immunity and respiratory health.

R&D, Quality and Innovation

While there has been an uptick in demand for health supplements and immunity supporting products including herbal ingredients, there is a bent for quality, sourcing and production journey of these nutritional products too. People now seek transparency about the Purity, Safety and Potency of the ingredients in the products they buy.

In this context, companies like Amway maintain the highest level of quality, transparency and traceability in the seed-to-supplement journey. The ingredients used in the traditional herbs range of Amway are DNA fingerprinted to ensure the right species and quality of herbs. All Nutrilite products from Amway have a strong legacy of scientific research, which makes them an effective way to live a better and healthier life.

The company operates close to 6,000 acres of certified organic farmland in the US, Mexico and Brazil to grow, harvest and process plants using sustainable farming methods. In India too, Amway has 12 NutriCert-certified partners from whom it sources ingredients like Boswellia, Cinnamon, Garcinia, Ginger, Gymnema, Holy Basil, Bacopa, Marigold, Pomegranate, Turmeric, etc. These farms are in Karnataka, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

Furthermore, betting big on product quality and innovation as one of its key growth drivers, Amway continues to lay focus on offering differentiated products from its herbal as well as global nutrition portfolio in order to adapt to the evolving expectations of the health-conscious millennials.

The end-to-end focus on innovation and quality has helped Amway be the leader in nutrition and dietary supplements to meet the fast-growing needs of customers in India.



