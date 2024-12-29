Blinkit expands to Jammu. Here's where it will deliver

Quick commerce platform Blinkit on Sunday launched its services in Jammu. With three operational stores now, the company is delivering to areas, including Trikuta Nagar, Roop Nagar, and Akhnoor Road.

“Blinkit is now delivering in Jammu! We are excited to serve customers in this region and bring our promise of quick and reliable deliveries to their doorsteps,” said Albinder Dhindsa, Founder and CEO of Blinkit, in a LinkedIn post.

The Trikuta Nagar store will cater to localities such as Preet Nagar and Railhead Road, while the Roop Nagar and Akhnoor Road stores will serve Durga Nagar, Bhawaninagar, and Rehari Colony, among others, the founder said.

The development comes as competition heats up among quick commerce players, with Zepto, Blinkit, and Swiggy Instamart dictating the terms of growth in the sector.

Earlier in December 2024, the Zomato-owned company appointed Vipin Kapooria, previously the Vice President at Flipkart, as its chief financial officer. The move signals Blinkit’s focus on strengthening its financial operations and scaling growth.

According to reports, India's quick commerce market is valued at about $3.34 billion, projected to reach $9.95 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of over 4.5%. Despite this expansion, reports say the sector currently penetrates only 7% of its total addressable market, estimated at $45 billion, highlighting substantial opportunities for further development.