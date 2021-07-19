Will COVID-19 will bring edtech closer to overcoming the challenges of virtual schools?

The COVID-19 pandemic in India has put the spotlight on remote learning like never before. The e-learning market in India is growing rapidly, and it’s the second largest eLearning market after the US.

However, dominant virtual learning practices don’t address major learning and development challenges. It appears they do the opposite – 93.4 percent students in India feel that the current model of online learning compromises education quality.

Using a learning management system (LMS) to engage learners in your online learning programme is the key to ensuring they learn effectively and get the most out of every learning session.

The gaps in the current online teaching infrastructure

Most schools in India heavily depend on networking and video conferencing platforms to conduct their classes. However, being online is just not enough as such solutions were not built for online teaching and learning. Both teachers and learners don’t have access to essential tools to streamline learning and evaluation.

Students experience various potential challenges, ranging from poor access to online learning materials and the inability to do things at their own pace. Meanwhile, teachers are overwhelmed with their daily tasks.

They are unable to organise and deliver classes according to the best practices. They can’t track student’s progression, and evaluation takes too much of their precious time.

The benefits of utilising an LMS platform

The challenges that are outlined above are simply the result of using inappropriate tools for the job. An LMS is a platform specifically designed to facilitate online learning. Using an LMS platform will bring the following benefits:

Increased teacher efficiency

With networking platforms, teachers have problems utilising their time and resources efficiently. An LMS platform addresses these challenges successfully. It delivers automation to help teachers stay on top of the mundane and repetitive tasks such as grading, tracking absent students, and reporting.

Personalisation

Every student has unique personal preferences, an individual learning pace, and a favourite type of learning material. However, teachers are unable to offer personalised learning experiences when there are over 20 students online on a networking app.

With an LMS, teachers can automate personalisation and prevent students from falling through the cracks with the help of predictive learner analytics. Students themselves can also set more manageable milestones and goals, and choose their own learning path. They can learn on their preferred device and at their own pace.

Increased student engagement

Virtual learning environments make it borderline impossible for teachers to grab students’ attention. The methods that work in classic classrooms simply don’t work online. An LMS delivers plenty of ways to mitigate the risk of poor student engagement in an online environment.

Cutting-edge LMS platforms come with gamification features that enable teachers to make learning more fun and engaging. Gamification features include additive grading, progressions systems such as levels and leaderboards, and awards such as badges.

Improved collaboration

Most often, students are more familiar with social and mobile technologies than their teachers. They’ve learned to collaborate and work as a team using digital communication channels. The online learning experience has to incorporate this element to be effective and engaging.

That’s where an LMS with virtual classroom capabilities comes in. It enables visual, face-to-face communication between teachers and learners, making it more engaging and collaborative. LMSes also facilitate collaboration and peer-to-peer learning via discussion forums available within and outside courses.

Traditional virtual teaching strategies are becoming increasingly rudimentary.

Emerging education technology will help resolve the learning and development challenges that collaborative and communication technologies simply cannot. Recently, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has recommended some guidelines to adopt blended education methodologies that can bring a transformational change to the institutions in India. (40 percent online and 60 percent offline).

Adopting an LMS as part of the virtual curriculum will help bridge the gaps in education and improve future schools in India.

