[Funding Alert] Crejo.Fun raises $3M led by Matrix Partners India, Binny Bansal's 021 Capital

Crejo.Fun, the online platform for extra-curricular activities for children aged four to 14 years, has raised $3 million in seed funding.

The round was led by Matrix Partners India, 021 Capital — a venture capital firm backed by Flipkart Co-founder Binny Bansal, and prominent angel investors such as Kalyan Krishnamurthy, CEO, Flipkart; Sujeet Kumar, Co-founder, Udaan; Rahul Chari, Co-founder, PhonePe; Sameer Nigam, Co-founder, PhonePe; Kunal Shah, Founder, CRED; Prashant Purker, ex-CEO ICICI Ventures; Saikiran Krishnamurthy, Founder, xto10x; Mekin Maheshwari, ex-CPO, Flipkart; Srinivas Anumolu, Founder, TutorVista, Ankit Nagori, Co-founder, Cure.Fit, Lalit Keshre, Founder, Groww; Anil Goteti, Ex-SVP, Flipkart; Giridhar Malpani; and Gemba Capital.

The funds will be used for team expansion, product and content development, as well as to drive growth.

Ankit, Co-founder, Crejo

Commenting on the fundraise, Vikas Bansal, Co-founder of Crejo.Fun (ex-Flipkart Senior Director), said, “Over 100 million children in India pursue different extra-curricular activities. Due to the pandemic, parents and children are now open to learning these skills online. Crejo.Fun was founded with the vision of helping children discover their hidden treasures and pursue their passions."

Vikas said that they provide children access to high-quality teachers and courses which are designed as per modern pedagogy, and will help them build their creative and cognitive skills from the comfort and safety of their homes.

He added, "Additionally, we will unlock online teaching for extra-curricular activities as a career opportunity for teachers across India, enabling them to teach students globally and augmenting their income while pursuing their passion.”

Founded by IIM Bangalore alumni Vikas and Ankit Agarwal, Crejo.Fun aims to help children discover and pursue their passion by providing fun and exciting courses for extracurricular activities. The online courses are designed by subject matter experts and delivered live by qualified teachers in a small group format (up to four children) to provide individual attention to children.

Rajat Agarwal, Managing Director, ﻿Matrix Partners India﻿, commented, “The extra-curricular activities for children is a $10B+ market opportunity in India alone. Demand for online learning has sky-rocketed over the last twelve months, with parents looking for the holistic development of their children. We believe Crejo.Fun is uniquely positioned to win in this space with its fun, interactive, and product-first approach. We’re excited to be on this journey with Vikas and Ankit and look forward to building a revolutionary learning platform for children.”