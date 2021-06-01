Eli Lilly India gets nod for emergency use of antibody drugs combination for COVID-19

Eli Lilly and Company India on Tuesday said it has received permission for the emergency use of its antibody drugs combination used for the treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 cases in the country.

The company has received permission for restricted emergency use of its monoclonal antibody drugs, Bamlanivimab 700 mg and Etesevimab 1400 mg, used together for the treatment of patients with mild to moderate COVID-19, Eli Lilly said in a statement.

"Lilly is engaging in active dialogue with the Indian government and regulatory authorities to donate Bamlanivimab and Etesevimab in order to speed up access and provide treatment options for patients with COVID-19," it added.

Bamlanivimab and Etesevimab combination has been authorised under Emergency Use Authorisation in the US and select EU countries for the treatment of the disease, the statement said.

Representational Image

"We are pleased that we have another innovative treatment option to offer India's healthcare providers who continue to be at the forefront of the battle against COVID-19," Eli Lilly and Company India MD Luca Visini said.

Earlier in May, Eli Lilly had also received permission for the emergency use of baricitinib in combination with remdesivir, for the treatment of suspected or laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 in India, the statement said.

The company has issued an additional royalty-free, non-exclusive voluntary license to Natco Pharma and the Hyderabad-based company will be collaborating with Eli Lilly to further accelerate and expand the availability of Baricitinib in India during this pandemic.

The move will improve the local treatment options available and will positively impact the lives of people who are currently battling COVID-19 in India, Eli Lilly said in a statement.

Earlier, the company had announced the signing of six voluntary licence agreements with Cipla, Lupin, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Dr Reddy's, MSN Laboratories, and Torrent Pharmaceuticals.

(Disclaimer: Additional background information has been added to this PTI copy for context)