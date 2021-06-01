[Funding alert] D2C men’s essential wear brand Almo raises seed round from angels

Direct to consumer (D2C) men’s essential wear brand Almo has raised its seed round of funding led by Angelist India and a group of industry angels. These include Arjun Vaidya (ex-CEO, Dr Vaidya’s), Piyush Shah (Co-founder, Inmobi Group), Muralikrishnan (COO, Xiaomi India), Nitin Gupta (CEO, Uni Cards), Rohit Chanana (Ex-President, Strategy, Hero Corporate Services), Umang Kumar (Co-founder, CarDekho Group), Darshan Deora (MD, Indvest Group) and Pranay Jain (VP Avendus Capital) amongst others.

The Gurugram-based startup was launched in June 2020 by Abhishek Shah, ex-Founder and CEO of online men’s fashion retailer Fetise.com, and Muskaan Jain, third generation entrepreneur from TT Ltd (a vertically integrated textile company) along with core team member Chhavi Bhardwaj (ex-Myra Meds).

“Almo’s vision is to evolve into a one stop destination for premium men’s essential needs for the evolved Indian men, to meet their aspirations of upgrading to international trends, styles and quality. We believe it is a shifting dynamic for an emerging brand like ours to tap into via a digital first approach which works well for today’s millennial consumers, with our focus on our D2C channel which currently drives the majority of our business,” said Co-founder and CEO Abhishek Shah.

Almo said it aims to cater to urban evolved Indian men who do not look at their essential wear as merely a functional necessity but also demand comfort, function and sustainability at the same time.

Almo also plans to launch more sub-categories in the future including winter wear and athleisure ranges. Apart from being available at AlmoMan.co, the Almo range is also available on all major marketplaces including Amazon, Myntra, Ajio, TataCliq etc with a pan India delivery footprint.

“Being a D2C entrepreneur myself I was excited by the laser sharp branding and the high quality products. The founders bring in-depth knowledge on product manufacturing combined with a strong digital distribution DNA so I am very excited by the opportunity at hand,” added investor Arjun Vaidya.