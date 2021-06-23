[Funding alert] Edtech startup Saarthi Pedagogy raises $1M from JITO Angel Network, LetsVenture, others

Ahmedabad-based edtech startup Saarthi Pedagogy has raised $1 million in funding from JITO Angel Network, LetsVenture, Ecosystem Ventures and other marquee angels.

“Saarthi is rapidly emerging as a paradigm for transforming formal K-12 education unlike many other startups which are transforming the informal ‘outside school’ education. Saarthi is solving real problems for formal education (schools) by complimenting their existing systems,” said Dharmesh Ghathani, Deal Lead from JITO Angel Network.

JITO Angel Network is a community-based platform focused on new venture investing. The network today has a portfolio in various sectors, has invested in 45 companies, and has taken a few exits.

Today, partnered with affordable school owners, Saarthi serves over 250,000 students. The new round of funding will help Saarthi founders bring more product innovation and expand their reach to students and schools.

Saarthi Pedagogy, positioned as ‘rote-free learning’ next Gen school is a B2B focused edtech startup offering a product that blends school curriculum, technology, teacher training, and pedagogy on a single platform. The aim is to eliminate the need for the after-school tuition classes, which in return saves thousands of rupees for parents and valuable time for students.

According to the startup, it is initially targeting the $25 billion market of mid-sized schools in India. There are around 10 lakh mid-sized schools in India with fees anywhere between Rs 10,000 to Rs 35,000.

Sushil Agarwal, Founder of Saarthi, has personally spent 10 years in building and running schools. Saarthi is a product of years of research and experimentation on solving pain-points of teachers, students, parents and school management.

“During this pandemic too, our Integrated System has enabled schools to deliver an uninterrupted learning experience for all students. We are extremely proud to announce this fundraise and partner with JITO Angel Network, Letsventure and Ecosystem Ventures in our growth story. These funds will help the company to touch upon more schools and the lives of a lot of students will be changed,” he added.