[Funding alert] Healthcare startup Onelife Nutriscience raises undisclosed sum from Lasons India

Mumbai-based nutraceutical healthcare company Onelife Nutriscience Pvt Ltd has raised an undisclosed amount of funding from pharmaceutical manufacturer Lasons India.

The healthcare startup produces Vitamin B3 (Niacin and Niacinamide) and specialty chemicals from India, with exports to more than 100 countries including China.

Nevin Aggarwal, Director at Lasons, said,

“Onelife is a fast-growing consumer healthcare brand focusing on preventive healthcare, which is a growing market and need of the hour too. Covid has changed the consumer outlook towards good health and immunity and these are categories of focus for Onelife as well.”

Nevin Aggarwal

“Onelife is a good fit for us given the fact we are manufacturers of Vitamin B3 (API) and we understand the requirements of the consumers globally. We look forward to walking this road with Onelife and will partner with them on this journey in more ways than one,” Nevin added.

Onelife Nutriscience, which owns consumer healthcare brand Onelife, had secured an undisclosed round of funding from Wipro Consumer Care Ventures, the venture capital arm of Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting, in February this year.

Launched in 2019 by Gaurav aggarwal, Onelife today has over 100 products in the nutrition, wellness, and beauty space with a presence in more than 15 cities across West and North India as well as online. Onelife said it is geared up for its next level of growth post this round of capital.

The company will leverage the infused funds for geographical expansion, online, and offline expansion, marketing, and team building.

Gaurav comes with over 20 years of experience in the nutrition industry. Hailing from a family, which is one of the leading producers of Vitamin B3 in the world, this is a natural progression for Gaurav to leverage his experience and depth of knowledge to develop a B2C healthcare brand.