[Funding alert] Hygiene and wellness brand Pee Safe raised Rs 25 Cr in Pre-Series B round

Hygiene and wellness brand Pee Safe has raised Rs 25 crore in a Pre-Series B round, led by entrepreneur and investor Shaival Desai and existing investor Alkemi Growth Capital.

Through this raise, Pee Safe aims to build depth in feminine hygiene and sexual wellness, and accelerate its personal care brand FURR, as well as allocate funds for further R&D and product launches in the next one year, the official release stated. The brand is also looking at raising Series B funding later this year.

Speaking about the new fund raise, Vikas Bagaria, Founder and CEO, Pee Safe, said,

“The funding round will enable us to further research and development, as well as build Pee Safe as a forward-looking brand. We are happy to have Shaival Desai’s support. Alkemi Growth Capital have placed their trust in us once before and even this time, we will ensure that the association is a win-win in all respects.”

Pee Safe product range

Founded in 2013, Pee Safe was founded by Vikas Bagaria and Dheeraj Jain with a Toilet Seat Sanitizer. This was followed by other products addressing feminine and personal hygiene.

Shaival Desai, Entrepreneur and Investor, added, “We are really excited to have partnered with Pee Safe in their journey to become a leader in the personal hygiene space in India. Their domain expertise and knowledge of the Indian consumer, coupled with an underpenetrated market create an unparalleled opportunity to take the market by storm.”

The startup's other offerings include eco-friendly sanitary napkins, organic cotton tampons, menstrual cups, panty liners, breast pads, natural intimate washes, wipes and sweat pads for both men and women, and anti-pollution dust masks.

Pee Safe aims to change the narrative around sexual wellness and pleasure through the launch of Domina Female Condoms. It also plans to launch other sexual wellness products in the near future. Its recently launched FURR range offers an entire portfolio of grooming and skincare essentials, aimed at promoting body positivity and even gender neutrality to a large extent.

Alka Goel, Founding Partner, Alkemi Growth Capital and Existing Investor, said, “Pee Safe and its sub-brands Domina and FURR have continued to grow alongside the creative, innovative, and much-needed products for its target segment. The team is agile and is closely connected with its customer base that truly loves its products. Pee Safe has demonstrated boldness in challenging long-held stereotypes and to that extent is making it fun and normal to talk about topics that may previously have been taboo.”

The startup claims to have witnessed a surge in its online business with a 40 percent jump in the current quarter and the brand has achieved over 70 percent growth annually (FY20-21). It also expanded overseas and is building local production of toilet seat sanitisers in Europe.