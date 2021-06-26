Earlier this week, Algorithmic ecommerce platform CommerceIQ announced the closing of a $60 million Series C funding round. This round was led by Insight Partners, the venture capital and private equity firm behind market-changing brands like Shopify, Twitter, Hello Fresh, and Wix, among others.

Existing investors, including Trinity Ventures, Shasta Ventures, and Madrona Ventures, also participated in the round.

The Mountain View, California-based company said the round will fund international expansion and product research and development focused on further maximising brand revenue and profitability on Amazon, Walmart, Instacart, Target and other online marketplaces.

The company also intends to significantly scale its India operations, with additional key hires in software and product development, data science & analytics, product operations and support, it stated.

Guru Hariharan, CEO, CommerceIQ

If you wish to work with the algorithmic ecommerce platform, here are a few job openings that might excite you.

VP Engineering

Experience required : 15+ years

CommerceIQ’s product suite covers the entire lifecycle of ecommerce optimisation including CommerceIQ Sales, advertising and other upcoming products. This role will have you lead an engineering team to build CIQ suite of products driving a profound impact on how consumer brands sell and optimise their ecommerce presence and help drive millions of dollars in ROI. If you have an entrepreneurial spirit, know how to deliver complex products, are deeply technical, highly innovative, and long for the opportunity to build pioneering solutions to challenging problems, this role is for you.

Principal Engineer

Experience required : 10+ years

In this role, the candidate will work with tech leads in the platform engineering group that provides data for all CIQ suites of products that drive a profound impact on how consumer brands sell and optimise their ecommerce presence and help drive millions of dollars in ROI. If you wish to build an automated ecommerce optimisation suite of products, this role is for you.

Software Development Engineer 3

Experience required : 6+ years

Are you excited about building a distributed crawling engine at global scale that will crawl and parse thousands of websites with over 10 million crawls on a daily basis? Would you enjoy building something as ambitious as “Google/Facebook Ad platform” for Amazon (and other ecommerce retailers)? Do you find building machine learning models that will optimise billions of dollars in ad and promotions spend exhilarating? Come help CommerceIQ build products that will write the script for how brands sell and grow on ecommerce channels.

Lead Data Scientist

Experience required : 6+ years

More than 50 consumer brands use CommerceIQ products to drive e-commerce growth. Its customers include brands like Bayer Healthcare, J&J, Nestle, Hamilton Beach, Hill’s Pet Nutrition, Kellogg, Kimberly Clark, Colgate, Mars, Inc. and many others. The company helps consumer brands sell better across all online e-commerce channels like Amazon, Walmart, Target by leveraging machine learning, analytics and automation in all aspects of Supply Chain, Pricing, Promotions, Advertising, Forecasting, Search optimisation and Content optimisation. As a Lead Data Scientist, you will work closely with Engineering/Product/Operations teams to build state-of-the-art ML based solutions for B2B SaaS products.

Senior Product Manager

Experience required : 5+ years

Winning in ecommerce means beating competitors for digital shelf space and exposure, and that can only happen when consumer brands make these algorithms work to their advantage. That is where the CommerceIQ platform comes in and helps top brands win in the ecommerce space. As a product manager you will work with Fortune 500 consumer brands to understand their pain points in growing and managing ecommerce channels, uncover product opportunities and lead strategic product initiatives end to end and deliver jaw dropping value to customers.

