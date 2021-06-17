[Funding alert] Spring Marketing Capital makes strategic investment in organic brand Juicy Chemistry

Coimbatore-based organic skin and personal care brand Juicy Chemistry on Thursday announced that it has raised funds from Spring Marketing Capital. Spring Marketing Capital has made this strategic investment via their unique ‘Skin in the Game’ Fund, in which Global consumer investor Verlinvest is an anchor.

According to the official statement, Juicy Chemistry plans to strengthen its brand narrative with this strategic investment.

Announcing the investment, Megha and Pritesh Asher, Founders of Juicy Chemistry, shared,

“We are elated to announce our partnership with Spring Marketing Capital. The management team at Spring boasts of deep experience and expertise in marketing and scaling D2C brands.

We, at Juicy Chemistry, are looking forward to leveraging Spring’s vast experience and expertise to help us build a formidable brand. We’re very excited about the journey ahead and look forward to working with Spring Marketing through this strategic partnership.”

Starting from a 10x10 make-shift kitchen with Rs 5,000 and a dream to change how the beauty and cosmetics industry was perceived in India, Juicy Chemistry was founded in 2014 by husband-wife duo Megha and Pritesh Asher.

The brand offers a 100+ product range of natural and organic skincare products consisting of cleansers, moisturisers, floral waters, gourmet soaps, hair masques, baby massage oil, cold pressed oils and lots more in relation to face, body, hair, and aromatherapy and kids’ products.

Speaking about their investment, Raja Ganapathy, Founding Partner at Spring Capital stated,

“Megha and Pritesh have created an amazing range of skin care products using the best that nature has to offer and have done so with rigour, research and a strong sense of doing the right thing for the consumer. Not treating ‘natural’ and ‘organic’ as mere buzz words, they have ensured none of their products contain any synthetic additives or preservatives.

We hope to help Pritesh and Megha build a brand that does justice to the wonderful products they have created. We are super happy to be partners with Verlinvest once again through this investment. They have been great supporters of the Spring purpose – to partner with founders and build the brands of tomorrow – and have been a constant source of encouragement and guidance as we build out our unique fund.”

Earlier this year, Juicy Chemistry had raised $6.3 million in a Series A funding round led by the Belgium-based investment firm ﻿Verlinvest﻿.